Fox News shocks with ‘wannabe dictator’ graphic during Biden speech

Cable news’s on-screen graphics — known as chyrons — were originally designed to highlight the latest news to viewers in a concise way. But on Tuesday night, Fox News viewers got one that was unusually politically charged. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Just before 9 p.m., the network split the screen to present comments from President Biden at the White House simultaneously with Donald Trump’s combative remarks after pleading not guilty to federal charges of illegally retaining classified documents.

The initial chyron was straightforward: “Trump Responds to Unprecedented Federal Indictment.” Later, picking up on a theme of his speech: “Trump: This is a Political Persecution.”

But then came a chyron that was startling even for the conservative network during its raucously opinionated prime-time hours: “Wannabe Dictator Speaks at the White House After Having His Political Rival Arrested.”

A real Fox News chyron at the end of its 8 p.m. hour. pic.twitter.com/7fUT1Nj62D — The Recount (@therecount) June 14, 2023

The chyron appeared on screen for 27 seconds — and quickly went viral on social media.

The wording borrowed from the criticism leveled frequently on the air this week by Fox pundits, who have claimed the Trump indictment is politically motivated. Yet the stark and flippant phrasing of the chyron struck many critics as crossing a line into outright falsehood. The Biden administration has maintained that it has no role in the federal Trump prosecution, with Attorney General Merrick Garland turning to a special counsel to avoid a conflict of interest.

“The chyron is wrong. Offensive. A flat out lie,” wrote political commentator Ameshia Cross. “This chyron has no basis in fact and spreads dangerous lies,” wrote Daily Beast columnist David Rothkopf.

Some conservatives, meanwhile, cheered the graphic. “Whoever Wrote This Chyron at Fox News Deserves a Massive Raise,” declared the website Townhall.

Representatives for Fox News did not respond to requests for comment about the chyron, which appeared at the end of an hour guest-hosted by “Fox & Friends” personality Brian Kilmeade, one of several interim hosts filling the slot this spring vacated by fired former Fox star Tucker Carlson.

It was not the first time that a Fox News program has used an on-screen graphic to make a sharp political comment.

The graphics are written by each individual show, rather than a central network newsroom, and provide wide latitude for color and attitude.

The “wannabe dictator” graphic was also in line with other chyrons during that evening’s program. Earlier, viewers saw a graphic previewing the Trump speech with: “Soon: Donald Trump Speaks After Being Targeted by Biden’s Department of Justice.”

That same night, about 20 minutes before the “wannabe dictator” graphic, a segment on special counsel Jack Smith was accompanied by a chyron reading, “A Look at the Man Who’s Out To Get Trump.”

Another on-screen graphic Tuesday night told viewers, “Shameful Hillary Gloats About Her Emails as Trump is Arraigned in Miami,” after Hillary Clinton tweeted a link to buy a “But Her Emails” hat.

In January 2020, as Sean Hannity’s show carried the live, late-night proceedings for then-president Trump’s first impeachment trial, one on-screen banner read: “After Ramming Through Bogus Impeachment Sham, House Dems Now Moaning About Fairness in Senate Trial.”

On Tuesday night, the “wannabe dictator” chyron vanished about 20 seconds after Hannity’s show began at 9 p.m. But later in his program, a graphic picked up on the right-leaning commentary, telling viewers, “Two-Tiered System of Justice Alive and Well.”

Other cable networks have introduced some voice and edge into their chyrons — particularly during the frenetic days of covering the Trump White House, when some of Fox’s rivals used the graphics to wedge some context or fact-checking into their coverage. “Trump: ‘I don’t support WikiLeaks’ (He loved it in 2016.)” was a graphic offered by CNN in April 2017). In October 2017, an MSNBC chyron read: “Trump: ‘We’ve done a great job in Puerto Rico’ (Most of island still without power).”

Normally, Fox’s on-screen graphics are somewhat toned down during major political events. In this case, though, the “wannabe dictator” chyron appeared above a “Fox News Alert” banner.

A veteran Fox News producer who requested anonymity to speak candidly said that chyrons are generally approved by a senior producer before a show’s airing, though they would be written on-the-fly during a live speech. In that event, as happened Tuesday night, “there’s no time for some formalized process.”

