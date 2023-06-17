Voice of America drops host accused of spreading Russian propaganda

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Voice of America cut ties with a journalist accused by colleagues of promoting Russian propaganda before his hiring. At the same time, the U.S.-government-funded news organization announced that it would restore a suspended reporter who faced the same allegation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The two journalists, Garri “Harry” Knyagnitskiy and Daria Davydova, were hired by VOA in November. They had previously worked for news companies that were either controlled by the Russian government or had close ties with the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

VOA said on Friday that it would not renew Knyagnitskiy’s contract but that Davydova would continue to work for the agency. It declined to explain its decision.

Fifteen employees in VOA’s Russian-language news service protested the journalists’ hiring last fall, writing to managers that Knyagnitskiy and Davydova’s previous work “contributed to the spread of Russian propaganda narratives and disinformation,” vilified the United States and “laid the groundwork for the Kremlin to justify [Russia’s] full-scale invasion” of Ukraine last year.

The allegation was embarrassing for VOA, given its mission to provide accurate and uncensored news and information in countries whose governments suppress or control the news media — including Russia.

VOA took no apparent action on the employee complaint until February, when it placed Knyagnitskiy and Davydova on leave, pending an investigation.

The investigation was only launched after other news organizations, including The Washington Post, reported on the employees’ accusations. A group of journalists in Ukraine called Media Movement has also demanded that VOA fire Knyagnitskiy. In an open letter, the latter group cited multiple reports by Knyagnitskiy when he was a host with NTV, a state-sponsored news channel in Russia, that echoed Russia’s official characterizations of its aggression in Ukraine.

Knyagnitskiy hosted a Russian-language news program at VOA at the time. “I’m not a [propagandist]. And my heart belongs to Ukraine,” he told The Washington Post after his suspension in February. He did not respond to requests for comment after parting ways with VOA on Friday.

Davydova, a reporter for VOA’s Russian service, told The Post in a March email exchange that she joined VOA “at a very sensitive moment,” when its Ukrainian journalists and their supporters were “suspicious of anyone who has ever been connected to the Russian government — even indirectly.”

She denied that she had produced “Kremlin propaganda” in her work for the government-owned Public Television of Russia and a media company controlled by Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch who was indicted in absentia in the United States last year for allegedly evading sanctions.

And she called the criticism of her and Knyagnitskiy “a story about [a] witch hunt and cancel culture, about the loss of mutual understanding between the Ukrainian and Russian people, about the war, which separated us and is making enemies of us right now.”

On Friday, Davydova deferred comment on her reinstatement to VOA.

In a statement, VOA spokesman Nigel Gibbs said the agency made its decision following an investigation led by a reviewer “with deep experience in both Eurasia and in U.S. journalism.” He declined to name the reviewer.

Although VOA is funded by the U.S. government, its journalists are independent of direct government control. A statutory “firewall” shields it from being influenced by its parent agency, the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

VOA’s Russian service is one of the oldest of its multilingual broadcasts, dating back to the earliest days of the Cold War.

