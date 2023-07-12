Fox News sued for defamation by man linked to Jan. 6 conspiracy theories

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fox News, which recently settled two high-profile legal challenges for a combined $800 million, is now facing a defamation and false light lawsuit from a man who said the network presented him as a “scapegoat” for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ray Epps attended the pro-Trump rallies in Washington in January 2021 but was not among the people found to have breached the Capitol building and was never charged for his conduct. In subsequent weeks, then-Fox host Tucker Carlson highlighted a video clip of the Arizona man outside the Capitol to suggest that Epps might have been a government informant — a notion that Epps and the FBI have strongly denied.

“Fox, and particularly Mr. Carlson, commenced a years-long campaign spreading falsehoods about Epps,” the lawsuit charges, claiming that Epps and his wife, Robyn, have had their life “destroyed” by those false claims.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Delaware, claims that Fox — and Carlson — knew that Epps was not a federal agent but chose to disregard that knowledge, therefore arguing that the network acted with actual malice, the standard necessary to win a defamation case against a public entity.

“Fox engaged in purposeful avoidance of the truth, intentionally ignoring information and evidence that directly contradicted Fox’s outlandish lies about Epps,” the complaint charges. “Fox refused to retract, correct, or apologize for its demonstrably false and defamatory accusations against Epps well after Fox knew definitively that they were false, providing yet additional circumstantial evidence of actual malice. Fox thus broadcast its lies about Epps with a high degree of awareness of probable falsity.”

In a March 23 letter, a lawyer for Epps, Michael Teter, demanded that Carlson and Fox News retract their claims about Epps and put the network on notice of potential legal action. The lawyer set a March 31 deadline for a response to the letter but previously told The Washington Post that he did not receive one. “This lawsuit marks another moment of accountability for Fox News,” Teter said in a statement.

Fox News representatives did not return a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Epps rose to attention on the right because of videos shot on Jan. 5, the night before the riot, that showed him arguing with Anthime Gionet, a far-right livestreamer who goes by the alias “Baked Alaska." In the recording, Epps urged Trump supporters to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6. “We need to go into the Capitol!” Epps told Gionet.

In his lawsuit, Epps claims he believed parts of the Capitol would be open to the public, and that he intended Trump supporters would enter the building lawfully. Epps protested outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, but was not initially charged, though the lawsuit revealed that Epps was charged by the Department of Justice in May.

After the riot, Epps’s photo was posted on an FBI website seeking information about various protesters. After Epps met with the FBI, his photo was taken off the FBI website in July 2021, according to his lawsuit.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

