Politico co-founder John Harris returning as top editor

John F. Harris, the former Washington Post journalist who co-founded Politico in 2007, will return to daily newsroom management as the publication’s global editor in chief, later this summer. In addition to overseeing the publication’s international journalism, Harris will lead Politico’s domestic coverage, replacing Matthew Kaminski, who has served as U.S. editor since 2019. Kaminski will leave that role at the end of August to become an editor at large, focusing on writing and “working on projects that support Politico’s ambitions,” according to a memo Monday morning from Politico Media CEO Goli Sheikholeslami.

Sheikholeslami told employees that Kaminski was “candid in expressing his readiness for a new professional challenge” and that Harris, 59, was excited about the possibility of running a newsroom again. She said that Harris’ background as co-founder of Politico “gives him a unique perspective to see and seize opportunities others may not.”

Kaminski had originally replaced Harris when he stepped down as U.S. editor in chief back in 2019. Since then, Harris has served as chair of the publication’s editorial advisory board.

At the time, Harris had said that he noticed Politico’s journalists “might be having more fun” than he was as editor. He feels differently now.

“There are really cool opportunities in front of us, and I found myself interested in them, curious about them, and passionate about them in ways that I haven’t felt in a long, long time,” Harris said in an interview Monday afternoon. “I am more interested in the place and its future than I have been for a while.”

In particular, he cited the support of Axel Springer, the German media conglomerate that bought the company in 2021, and the return of two Politico veterans that were hired back from the New York Times: political reporters Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin.

Harris said that he was not “drafted” into the role.

“They didn’t come to me and say, ‘Please, John, help us,’” Harris said. “I came to them and said, ‘I think, given the possibilities of the publication, I might be the person for it.’”

Considering his history at the publication, “I think I’ve got a voice that carries on some of the most sensitive questions about strategy and our future,” Harris added.

As part of the new leadership structure, the publication will no longer be looking to hire a top U.S. editor. In March, executive editor Dafna Linzer departed — after only a year on the job — after clashing with Kaminski, The Post reported at the time.

Jamil Anderlini, who serves as top editor of Politico’s Europe operation, will continue in his role and report to Harris.

Sheikholeslami said Monday that Politico is at a “pivot point.” The publication, which has a newsroom of around 650 journalists, was named a finalist in the breaking-news category for the 2023 Pulitzer Prizes — and won a George Polk Award — for a blockbuster story that shared a draft opinion of the Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Politico is currently profitable. At a recent town hall meeting, Sheikholeslami announced a goal of doubling total global revenue by 2027.

Going forward, Harris said that his focus will be on increasing Politico’s journalistic impact, both domestically and abroad.

“I think there’s an opportunity to take this place further and faster than ever,” he said.

