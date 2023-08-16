Kansas newspaper to regain items seized in controversial police raid

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

After nearly a week of intense criticism and national headlines, the local prosecutor behind a controversial police raid on a Kansas newspaper office has agreed to withdraw the search warrant and return items taken from the paper. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The reversal, first reported by TV station KSHB and confirmed by the attorney for the Marion County Record, followed days of outraged reactions from press-advocacy organizations, which called the police seizure on Friday a violation of state and federal laws.

Attorney Bernard Rhodes told The Washington Post that county attorney Joel Ensey withdrew the warrant on Wednesday and would return computers, cellphones and records taken by Marion police and sheriff’s deputies from the newspaper headquarters and the home of its publisher and editor, Eric Meyer.

The raid of the small weekly newspaper — virtually unprecedented in the U.S. — was apparently prompted by a dispute involving a local restaurant owner in Marion, a town of about 1,900 residents located about 60 miles from Wichita. Kari Newell claimed the paper’s reporters had illegally stolen her identity to access a government database that contained records of her arrest for drunken driving in 2008.

The newspaper denied it had done so, but the allegation led officials to seek a search warrant from a local magistrate judge to search the newspaper and Meyer’s home.

Meyer’s mother, Joan Meyer, who shared a home with her son and co-owned the newspaper, died a day after the raid. The Record attributed her death to “stress” caused by deputies rifling through her possessions.

In a statement, the county attorney said he had asked a court to withdraw the warrant he sought last week for alleged identity theft and unlawful use of a computer.

“I have come to the conclusion that insufficient evidence exists to establish a legally sufficient nexus between this alleged crime and the places searched and the items seized,” Ensey said. “As a result, I have submitted a proposed order asking the court to release the evidence seized. I have asked local law enforcement to return the material seized to the owners of the property.”

Rhodes called the withdrawal of the warrant “a promising first step” in restoring the newspaper and publisher’s rights. But, he added, “it doesn’t do anything to undo the past and regrettably, it doesn’t bring back Joan Meyer,” who was 98.

Press groups that had protested the police raid on Friday cheered Wednesday’s developments.

“The Record never should have been subject to this chilling search in the first place,” said Seth Stern, director of advocacy for the Freedom of the Press Foundation, in a statement. “This raid never should have happened.”

His group called on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation into the raid, including why a magistrate judge. Laura Viar, signed the search warrant.

PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression, said returning the items and withdrawing the warrant “is a first step toward accountability in this unconscionable breach of press freedom.” The organization’s Shannon Jankowski said in a statement that those responsible for the raid “should be held to account for violating the newspaper’s rights.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.