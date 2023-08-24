Fox News challenges Arizona man’s defamation suit over Jan. 6 comments

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Fox News is challenging a lawsuit filed against it last month by an Arizona man who said he was defamed by commentary on the network that falsely implied he was acting as a covert government agent when he participated in the protests leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a motion filed Wednesday to dismiss the complaint, Fox lawyers argued that its on-air hosts were entitled to raise questions about why the man, Ray Epps, was not arrested — a discussion that is “exactly what the First Amendment protects.”

The network’s lawyers wrote that the statements Epps found defamatory were protected opinions, not assertions of fact — a legal argument also Fox attempted, unsuccessfully, when defending itself against defamation claims from a voting technology company before settling the case for $787.5 million in April.

“Even if Fox hosts implied a factual conclusion about Plaintiff, it reflected only their interpretations based on disclosed facts,” the network argued, highlighting that the challenged comments were made on opinion shows, not news programs.

While it’s standard for a defendant to plead for dismissal, the motion provides Fox’s first public response to Epps’s claims. The network did not release a statement when his lawsuit was first filed.

Most of the Fox News speculation about the Marine veteran and business owner’s role on Jan. 6 was aired by former star host Tucker Carlson, who was fired by the network in April. In one January 2023 segment cited in the lawsuit, Carlson reminded his audience that law enforcement had not yet charged Epps despite being seen in a video clip from Jan. 5. urging fellow protesters to “Go into the Capitol.”

“Why is that? Well, let’s just stop lying,” Carlson told his viewers. “At this point, it’s pretty obvious why that is.” (Epps’s attorneys have said that he has since been told that he will be charged in the case.)

Two months later, after showing surveillance video from the insurrection, Carlson referred to Epps as a “mysterious protester” who “was not considered an insurrectionist.”

“You can draw whatever conclusions you like from that video,” Carlson added. “We have ours, and we shared them with you.”

In its motion to dismiss, Fox News argued that Carlson had simply presented his case to the audience.

Fox News also argued that Epps is, for the purpose of this case, a limited-purpose public figure, meaning that he chose to make himself part of this public controversy by appearing at the Capitol that day — and later, giving news interviews.

That standard would require Epps to convince a jury that the network acted with actual malice, the higher standard that non-private figures must demonstrate in order to prove a defamation claim. It means Epps would have to prove that Fox hosts such as Carlson knew what they were saying was false or had a high degree of knowledge that it was probably false. But Epps has “failed to allege actual malice,” Fox argued.