The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Media

CNN hires Mark Thompson as new chief executive, replacing Chris Licht

By
August 30, 2023 at 8:32 a.m. EDT
Mark Thompson, seen in London in 2013. (Neil Hall/Reuters)
0 min

Mark Thompson, the former chief executive of the New York Times, has been selected as the next leader of CNN, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday.

He will replace Chris Licht, who was ousted in June after a short and tumultuous run as the network’s leader.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

Loading...