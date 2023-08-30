CNN hires Mark Thompson as new chief executive, replacing Chris Licht

Mark Thompson, seen in London in 2013. (Neil Hall/Reuters)Listen0 minShareComment on this storyCommentMark Thompson, the former chief executive of the New York Times, has been selected as the next leader of CNN, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday.He will replace Chris Licht, who was ousted in June after a short and tumultuous run as the network’s leader.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThis is a breaking story that will be updated.Share CommentsLoading...View more