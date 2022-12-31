A gif showing an illustrated earth circling around the sun.
Media

2022: The year in graphics

By

Our mission as The Washington Post’s graphics team is to create impactful visual stories that are interesting, important and innovative. This has been our driving force for the hundreds of visual stories, interactives, maps, charts and many other storytelling formats the team has produced in 2022.

Thank you for spending this year with us.

1. Visualizing events as they happen

When news breaks, there are story angles that can’t be covered with text and images alone — when Russia was poised to invade Ukraine, when Queen Elizabeth II died, or when natural disasters threatened homes and lives. Our visual stories cover these events in a way that only graphics can.

Wetlands and radioactive soil: How Ukraine’s geography could influence a Russian invasion

By Júlia Ledur, Ruby Mellen, Laris Karklis and Mary Ilyushina

One million lives cut short by covid-19

By Alyssa Fowers and Leslie Shapiro

A look inside Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place

By Aaron Steckelberg, Manuel Canales and Ruby Mellen

In maps, photos and videos, see the full force of Yellowstone’s floods

By N. Kirkpatrick, Jason Samenow, Dylan Moriarty and Laris Karklis

See how lasers led to a nuclear fusion milestone

By Aaron Steckelberg, Szu Yu Chen and Joel Achenbach

How Yuzuru Hanyu nearly landed a quadruple Axel

By Artur Galocha, Robert Samuels and Bonnie Berkowitz

Abortion is now banned or under threat in these states

By Caroline Kitchener, Kevin Schaul, N. Kirkpatrick, Daniela Santamariña and Lauren Tierney

There have been more than 600 mass shootings so far in 2022

How Fiona was a different kind of storm than Maria

Explore aerial images of Hurricane Ian’s damage to the Florida coast

2. Helping voters navigate and understand elections

Voting is one of the most important rights of a citizen, but also a responsibility. This year’s midterm elections, The Post’s graphics team dedicated itself to explaining the most important concepts and processes to voters and to offer clear and detailed information about the results. We even created a mini golf game that teaches you about gerrymandering in a way that nobody else has done.

Play mini golf to see how politicians tilt elections using maps

By Dylan Moriarty and Joe Fox

Tracking which 2020 election deniers are winning, losing in the midterms

By Adrian Blanco, Daniel Wolfe and Amy Gardner

How election modeling can help us understand who might win

By Adrian Blanco and Artur Galocha

Here’s how abortion access fared in the midterm elections in nine states

By Caroline Kitchener, Kati Perry and Kevin Schaul

Which congressional district am I in?

By Kevin Schaul, Garland Potts and Nick Mourtoupalas

See how Republicans won the House but fell short of a red wave

By Dan Keating, Harry Stevens and Nick Mourtoupalas

How readers feel about the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling

By Leslie Shapiro and N. Kirkpatrick

How redistricting is shaping the 2022 US House map

Can computer simulations help fix democracy?

Where Republican election deniers are on the ballot near you

3. Exploring stories close to home

There’s a saying in journalism that all news is local. Stories that might not seem so close to us actually can affect our houses, our schools, our football teams and even the money in our banks — and we covered them all.

We built a fake metropolis to show how extreme heat could wreck cities

By Bonnie Berkowitz, Artur Galocha and Júlia Ledur

How the NFL blocks Black coaches

By Dave Sheinin, Michael Lee, Emily Giambalvo, Artur Galocha and Clara Ence Morse

The housing market is cooling. What’s it like in your area?

By Kevin Schaul and Hamza Shaban

More than 1,800 congressmen once enslaved Black people. This is who they were, and how they shaped the nation.

By Julie Zauzmer Weil, Adrian Blanco and Leo Dominguez

How the Watergate scandal broke to the world: A visual timeline

By Bonnie Berkowitz and Dylan Moriarty

See just how bad a year it was for your retirement account — and why

By Luis Melgar, David J. Lynch and Leslie Shapiro

How it looks like as drought strangles the mighty Mississippi

By Brady Dennis, Laris Karklis, Scott Dance and Tim Meko

How DC region’s housing market fared in 2021 by zip code

Pandemic life, two years later: do you fit in?

Postcards from Earth’s climate futures

4. Explaining the world around us

There are also stories that we might not pay enough attention to because they happen in different countries, to different people. But they, too, can end up touching us in one way or another.

Devouring the rainforest

By Terrence McCoy and Júlia Ledur

Why Russia gave upon urban war in Kyiv and turned to big battles in the east

By Aaron Steckelberg, Adam Taylor, Ruby Mellen, Alex Horton and Dylan Moriarty

The ‘deglobalization’ of Moscow

By Ruby Mellen, Maite Fernández Simon, Júlia Ledur and Yutao Chen

What bodybuilders do to their bodies — and brains

By Bonnie Berkowitz and William Neff

The unique ways Filipinos are protecting their homes against floods

By Regine Cabato, William Neff and Hannah Dormido

You’re one in 8 billion

By Daniel Wolfe, Ruby Mellen, Leslie Shapiro and Hailey Haymond

The gold-mining city that is destroying a sacred Venezuelan mountain

By Samantha Schmidt, Ana Vanessa Herrero and Janice Kai Chen

The 2022 World Cup is here. Here’s who to watch.

London hit 104 degrees. That’s like 129 degrees in Phoenix

What Russia has gained and lost so far in Ukraine

5. Telling our readers more about themselves

But the stories that everyone cares about the most are often not the ones that happen to others, in a different corner of the world or even a few miles away, but the ones that affect us directly. Stories that help us make decisions about our daily lives: What behavior is best for my health? How will this new law affect me?

Am I eligible for Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan? Try this tool

By Dylan Moriarty and Alyssa Fowers

Is it time to upgrade your smartphone? Our quiz can help you decide.

By Heather Kelly, Chris Alcantara and Chris Velazco

Coffee vs. tea smackdown

By Anahad O’Connor, Aaron Steckelberg and Garland Potts

How permanent daylight saving time would change sunrise and sunset times

By Justin Grieser, Joe Fox and Tim Meko

You may have hearing loss and not know it. Here’s what it sounds like.

By Amanda Morris and Aaron Steckelberg

Why daylight saving time is worse for your body than standard time

Have you been taking pills wrong?

Confused about rapid tests? Here’s what to know

Do you know the sweaty truth about these common fitness myths?

6. And getting delight from little joys along the way

Then there are all those other stories — the ones that sometimes aren’t in the news but hide small, delightful moments like “Is your name more common about people or dogs?” Or the ones that everybody talks about but nobody has told it to you in this way like “That’s a clear offside! But why?”

The most popular people names for dogs

By Alyssa Fowers and Chris Alcantara

That’s a clear offside! But why?

By Artur Galocha

See how much snow your hometown gets for the holidays

By Dylan Moriarty

Craving brains and hangry: Zombie behavior demystified by scientists

By Bonnie Berkowitz and Shelly Tan

AI can now create images out of thin air. See how it works.

By Kevin Schaul, Hamza Shaban, Shelly Tan, Monique Woo and Nitasha Tiku

Want a Winter Olympic medal? Pick a very chilly niche

An epic trip to Germany, through the eyes of a sketch artist

A quiz about your lousy chances of winning Mega Millions