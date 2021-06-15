Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd was placed on the 10-day injured list with left-arm discomfort. He came out of Monday’s start in the third inning. … RHP Alex Lange also came out of Monday’s game with an injury, and he was placed on the IL with right-shoulder discomfort. … INF Jeimer Candelario was reinstated from the IL and went 1 for 4. … LHP Miguel Del Pozo from Triple-A Toledo. …RHP Wily Peralta was selected from Toledo. … RHP Rony Garcia was transferred to the 60-day IL. … C Wilson Ramos and RHP Beau Burrows were designated for assignment.