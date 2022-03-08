In 2019, on the occasion of her 98th birthday, Polish-born Ella Blumenthal related her World War II experiences under the Nazis to documentarian Jordy Sank from her home in Cape Town, South Africa. (Blumenthal is now 100, and comes across as lively and sharp as a tack.) To tell this narrative, Sank cuts away from interviews with Blumenthal and archival photos and footage to illustrate Blumenthal’s ordeal — first in the Warsaw Ghetto, followed by imprisonment in camps at Majdanek, Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen — with simple animation. As with the experiences of “Flee’s” pseudonymous subject “Amin,” the primitive, almost crude cartooning makes for an effective and stirring form of storytelling. It’s like Art Spiegelman’s “Maus,” recently targeted by censors — a monstrous fable delivered in a more-digestible form.
We’re introduced to Blumenthal’s story with a bit of context: In response to a Holocaust denier, Blumenthal offered to share her personal story with the denier — not in anger but with love. Although we are never shown such a meeting, the saga that she weaves in front of Sank’s camera is, in a manner of speaking, directed toward an unseen someone, and not the average viewer. It’s not that we’ve heard Blumenthal’s tale before — even as one of millions, including the stories we’ll never hear, it’s heartbreaking — but that it’s framed as a rebuttal in a debate. Most viewers of “I Am Here” will need no such convincing.
“I Am Here” is, at its core, something much less complicated: a bearing of witness to horror. It’s inspirational, yes, but sadly far from unique. In its oft-heard contours, then, lies both its power and its tragic familiarity.
PG-13. At the Angelika Film Center Mosaic. Contains Holocaust-related thematic material, disturbing images and violence. 73 minutes.