Also streaming
The documentary “More Than Robots” follows four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for a 2020 robotics competition sponsored by the organization FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology). According to SlashFilm, the movie is “sweet and fascinating and fun and very easy to watch,” Unrated. Available on Disney Plus. 89 minutes.
Mel Gibson plays a CIA operative and Cole Hauser plays a former Marine in “Panama,” an action thriller set in 1989, with the United States on the brink of invading Panama. R. Available on demand. Contains violence, sexual material, nudity, drug use and strong language. 94 minutes.
Noomi Rapace stars in “Black Crab,” a Swedish action thriller about a soldier who agrees to transport a top-secret cargo across a frozen sea to prevent an apocalyptic war and save her daughter. TV-MA. Available on Netflix. In Swedish with subtitles. 104 minutes.
“The Torch” documents blues legend Buddy Guy’s long mentorship of guitar player Quinn Sullivan, who has been a protege of the now 85-year-old Guy since Sullivan was a child. The San Francisco Chronicle calls the film a “worthy celebration” of Guy’s life and career. Unrated. Available on demand. 107 minutes.
In “Windfall,” Jason Segel plays a thief who breaks into the empty vacation home of an arrogant tech billionaire, only to take the owner (Jesse Plemons) and his wife (Lily Collins) hostage when the two show up for an unplanned getaway. R. Available on Netflix. Contains strong language throughout and some violence. 92 minutes.