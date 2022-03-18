At area theaters.

Rescued by Ruby (TV-G)

Streaming

Age 8+

Heartwarming true story has peril, positive messages.

“Rescued by Ruby” is an inspiring drama based on a true story about the first shelter dog to become a Rhode Island State Police K-9 officer. The main human character, Daniel O’Neil (Grant Gustin), and shelter dog Ruby both have struggles that have made life challenging for them, but they learn how to channel their weaknesses into strengths. The movie includes language such as “shut up,” “my God” and “stupid,” and adults drink beer at a barbecue. Police are called to search for a dead body that’s later found off camera. In a moment of weakness, a character reprimands Ruby, and she runs away, leaving viewers to wonder whether she’ll return. A dog brings a beehive on a stick to a group, causing people to get stung. There are some intense moments of peril for Daniel, Ruby and a missing child, though everyone ultimately ends up safe. A character urinates in the yard in an attempt to house train Ruby. A married couple kisses, and a woman’s pregnancy develops throughout the movie. Daniel is neurodivergent, with dyslexia and hyperactivity, and he learns to see those differences as strengths. The movie is packed with positive messages around not giving up on people (or animals!), hard work and perseverance. (93 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Team Zenko Go (TV-Y)

Streaming

Age 2+

Fab superhero role models use powers for good deeds.

“Team Zenko Go” is an animated preschool superhero series about a group of helpful kids. There’s no violence, suspense, scariness or any other iffy content, which makes the fun appropriate for even the youngest viewers. The superheroes are kids who perform “zenkos,” or “good deeds,” to help their neighbors in their home of Harmony Harbor. The kids are fabulous role models who demonstrate positive character strengths such as teamwork, compassion and humility, and they’re diverse across race, gender and ability. Parents can feel great about their kids watching this clever, fun and high-energy preschool series (and may find it hard to resist watching themselves). (12 24-minute episodes)

Available on Netflix.

Cheaper by the Dozen (PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Flat remake has diversity, positive messages, mild language

This take on “Cheaper by the Dozen,” starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, updates the large-blended-family premise of the 1950 and 2003 versions by adding social justice themes. Expect mild language (“damn,” “butt,” “stupid,” “suck,” “dumb,” “jerk,” “oh my God”), kissing, flirtation, and discussion of “college girls being free with their bodies” and a woman’s backside. Adults mention beer and liquor, and a close relative is in and out of rehab. The family comes into money and upgrades to an expensive lifestyle that turns out not to be better. Parents buy kids pricey gifts, but the main messages are that family members watch out for one another and support one another through thick and thin. The film also touches frequently on racism, racial profiling (like cops pulling Black men over, or women of color being mistaken for nannies) and the realities of White privilege. (107 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.