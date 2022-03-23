The film’s enervation is certainly not the fault of “Storm’s” star: As Pam, Naomi Watts more than holds our focus, in a two-hander to which her co-star (Billy Howle, playing the anonymous, uncommunicative hiker she dubs “John”) contributes very little. Watts is all physical and mental exertion as Pam struggles and strains against bad weather, falling through a hole in the ice, and a counterpart who is more antagonist than most accident victims. For much of the film, Pam might as well be accompanying an especially recalcitrant sack of potatoes down the mountain, for all that Howle’s character — found sitting Buddha-like and almost comatose in shorts on a snowy peak — contributes to their interaction. At first he stumbles as if drugged, then inexplicably hurls himself off a ridge. Later, he collapses, sobbing incoherently. When salvation is near, he allows himself to get washed away in a river, before eventually, reluctantly, complying with Pam’s entreaties to do what she says.

And then that part of the story, for all its seemingly built-in suspense and tension, is suddenly dispensed with quickly, despite being fleshed out with brief flashbacks to an earlier incident in Pam’s life. Those flashbacks help contextualize her enormous drive to save the life of a person who seems not to want to be saved, but they slow down the momentum.

The real story — and the real, albeit metaphorical — storm of “Infinite Storm” takes place not on Mount Washington, but in the aftermath, in an emotional encounter between Pam and John that never actually took place, but which is fictionalized by Rollins for dramatic effect. This epilogue-like conversation — along with the prickly dynamic between these two hurting characters, both of whom, it is made clear, are carrying around their own private tempests — feel oddly static, even anticlimactic.

Despite the blizzard and all the hardships Pam and John faced on the 6,288-foot Mount Washington — home of the “world’s worst weather,” as Bales notes in her essay, and the site of more than 150 deaths in as many years — it turns out that “Infinite Storm” is, by design, neither much of a mountaineering movie nor a survival story. Rather, it delivers a message, as if by snail mail, about something more interior and private.

That doesn’t have to make it a movie that is without drama. But that, perplexingly, is what “Infinite Storm” feels like: a harrowing, life-or-death story that has been drained of power to score melodramatic points that feel — however true — unearned.