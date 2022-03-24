The impressively assured feature debut of Irish writer-director Kate Dolan, “You Are Not My Mother” mines Irish folklore around the ancient harvest festival of Samhain — when the veil between this world and the spirit realm is said to be thinnest — to create a hybrid coming-of-age/horror story that is one of the most artfully creepy films in recent memory. Centering on Char (a marvelous Hazel Doupe), a bullied teenager whose mother (Carolyn Bracken) appears to suffer from a mood disorder, the story takes place in the days leading up to Halloween in North Dublin, as it becomes clear that Mom’s condition involves something that pills can’t treat. Grounded in believable adolescent angst, and informed by what Dolan has described as her own family’s history of mental illness, “You Are Not My Mother” works on multiple levels: family drama; the story of a teen loner’s budding friendship with one of the girls who used to bully her; and supernatural horror that relies on subtlety, not gimmicks. It’s smart, beautifully filmed and truest to life when Char’s schoolmate and former tormentor Suzanne (Jordanne Jones) observes that, “Family is the scariest f---ing thing on the planet.” Unrated. Available on demand; also available in area theaters. 120 minutes. — M.O.
Also streaming
What began with the random discovery, in a Dallas antique shop, of an old photograph of two men in love eventually grew to a collection of 2,800 similar vernacular images of male couples, found in flea markets, shoe boxes, family archives, estate sales and old suitcases by Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell. Nini and Treadwell published a book, curated from that “accidental” collection: “Loving: A Photographic History of Men in Love 1850s-1950s.” Based on that book, the documentary “100 Years of Men in Love: The Accidental Collection” includes many of those images, along with commentary by Nini and Treadwell. Unrated. Available on Here TV. 57 minutes.
“The Spine of Night” is a violent, hand-drawn animated fantasy about a group of heroes who come together to fight an ancient dark magic that has unleased ages of suffering on mankind. It features the voice talent of Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, Patton Oswalt and Joe Manganiello. IndieWire calls it a “gnarly throwback to the Ralph Bakshi glory days of adult animation.” Unrated. Available on Shudder. 93 minutes.