The Oscar-nominated documentary “Writing With Fire” follows the courageous band of journalists who established Khabar Lahariya, the first newspaper in India to be run entirely by women, then proceeds to challenge some of the most fundamental cultural norms of the country, including rape culture, environmental and economic exploitation, and the caste system itself. Filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas follow chief reporter Meera Devi as she takes the newspaper into the digital age, introducing her staff to iPhone video reporting (landscape-mode only, please!) and battling sexism, inertia and the rise of Narendra Modi’s conservative Bharatiya Janata party. (Khabar Lahariya’s staff has since taken issue with “Writing With Fire’s” depiction of their coverage of Modi’s 2017 reelection campaign, insisting that they represent a wide range of ideologies.) Devi and her protegee Suneeta Prajapati pursue sensitive stories about sexual violence and illegal mining, all while enduring condescension and outright hostility from their male sources and colleagues. Ghosh and Thomas do an outstanding job of immersing viewers into the women’s milieu, one moment conveying the camaraderie and pure joy of getting a big scoop, the next capturing a tense moment when Devi confronts a recalcitrant police officer. Similar to 2020’s “A Thousand Cuts,” which profiled Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, “Writing With Fire” presents an inspiring portrait that illuminates myriad larger questions — in this case, whether India can fairly continue to be called the world’s largest democracy. Meanwhile, through perseverance and focus, Khabar Lahariya has become an online sensation. As one of its intrepid subjects says, “We didn’t let the fourth pillar fall.” Unrated. Available on demand. Contains mature thematic elements. In Hindi with subtitles. 92 minutes. — A.H.