At area theaters.

Infinite Storm (R)

Age 15+

Intense drama has language, injury detail, brief nudity.

“Infinite Storm” is an intense mountaineering drama, based on true events, with intense peril, graphic injuries and strong language. When climber Pam Bales (Naomi Watts) discovers a stranded man (Billy Howle) while hiking, she becomes determined to help him survive a storm. There are moments of threat throughout, including being isolated in freezing temperatures and falling down slopes, holes and into rivers. Injury detail is shown, including frostbitten hands and feet, and bone protruding from a leg injury. Strong language includes “f---” and “s---” and there is an incident of drinking to excess. There are also brief moments of female nudity from the side and back, but in a strictly nonsexual context. The film includes long periods of silence and characters spend most of the runtime battling for their lives in one way or another. But Bales shows great resilience and kindness throughout. It is hard-going, and younger teens may find it lacking in dynamic action. However, older teens and adults will likely be drawn in to the tale of survival against the odds, made more impactful knowing it’s based on actual events. (104 minutes)

Parallels (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 10+

Enjoyable time-travel mystery has peril, themes of loss.

“Parallels” is a tween-friendly French mystery series that explores time travel and themes of loss while promoting loyalty, persistence, curiosity and believing in yourself. A scientific experiment causes warps in the time-space continuum, causing kids to disappear — and adults to reappear. There are scary moments and mysterious vibes but not a lot of blood or gore. Tension mounts when teens lie to their parents about their connections to their friends’ disappearances. An adult has a gambling addiction, which causes a rift in the family — a death and threats of a custody battle ensue. Adults drink alcohol when they’re stressed out. Teens kiss and hold hands, but nothing gets too racy. Language includes “damn” and “hell.” For U.S. release, it’s available in French with English subtitles or dubbed into English. (Six 40-minute episodes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Human Resources (TV-MA)

Streaming

Age 15+

Ultra-raunchy spinoff workplace comedy has heart.

“Human Resources” is an animated workplace comedy about the monsters from “Big Mouth.” This series focuses on the workplace lives of the Hormone Monsters, who help kids manage puberty, plus a new crew of creatures including Logic Rocks, Depression Kitties and Lovebugs. Language includes “d---,” “b----,” “s---” and frequent use of “f---.” Characters also frankly discuss penises, vaginas, butts and various bodily experiences like birth and orgasms. Potty humor is frequent. Like its predecessor, this series is edgy but also takes its content seriously, using comedy to address big issues that both teens and adults may be relieved to see on screen (even if its larger truths are sandwiched between snot rockets and farts). (10 roughly half-hour episodes)

Available on Netflix.