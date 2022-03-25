What questions do you have before the Oscars air? Are you planning to binge a few movies before the awards show on Sunday? Do you want to know who the favorite actors are in certain categories? Pop culture reporter Sonia Rao and movie critic Ann Hornaday will answer your questions on Friday, March 25 at 2 p.m. Eastern.
Start planning your predictions and send in your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
