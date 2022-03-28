Gagarine, as the structure was commonly known, held great promise when it opened in 1963 in Ivry-sur-Seine. A pre-credit sequence shows footage of the dedication, with Gagarin himself in attendance and thousands cheering the prospect of affordable housing. But half a century later, the facade was pockmarked and strewn with graffiti, and the immigrant residents for the most part complained about the unfit conditions.

Not so 16-year old resident Youri (Alseni Bathily), who dreams of following in his namesake’s orbit. Youri’s mother has taken up with a new boyfriend and left her son to fend for himself. But he’s happy on his own, looking through a telescope at the moon — and seeing what his friends Diana (Lyna Khoudri of “The French Dispatch”) and Houssam (Jamil McCraven) are up to. With their help, Youri tries to bring the crumbling dinosaur up to code. They rewire faulty elevators and replace burned-out lights, scavenging for materials from junkman Gérard (Denis Lavant). Despite all their hard work, Gagarine fails inspection, but Youri plans to stay behind as long as possible.

If the junkyard suggests a low-budget version of the “Star Wars” trash-compactor scene, the industrial setting evokes David Lynch’s “Eraserhead,” which isn’t so unlikely a resonance: Lynch’s feature debut was likewise about an imaginative young man stuck in a bleak landscape.

In this dilapidated world, Youri and his friends find joy just by riding a bike. But Youri has higher ambitions. With Gagarine’s sky-high elevator shafts already suggesting a massive spaceship, the teenager improbably begins to build his own craft. But can he really take off?

The first half of “Gagarine” plays like a neorealist drama, and Victor Seguin’s gorgeous cinematography swoops around the broken property with a bird’s-eye view, gracefully following Youri and his crew as they struggle with their quixotic task. The same camerawork that captures residents’ gritty lives prepares the viewer for the magic realism of its final act. But there’s just as much enchantment in what for most people would be a dreary setting. The most haunting scene may be of Youri and Diana sending Morse code messages to each other one lonely night.

Liatard and Trouilh, who co-wrote the script with Benjamin Charbit, were commissioned to make documentary portraits of Gagarine residents in 2014, when the premises were first targeted for demolition, and spent several years getting to know the people and their dreams. (I suspect a much longer version of this film — in which we got to know Youri’s neighbors better — wouldn’t have been amiss.) The filmmakers were inspired by the forbidding Brutalist architecture, whose long corridors and cramped apartments Youri navigates like an explorer trying to find his way out of a maze.

While the directors give “Gagarine” a perfectly realized sense of place, its ensemble cast gives it the feeling of real life. In his first film role, Bathily (whose father grew up in the eponymous housing complex) was an unlikely choice; the part of Youri would seem to require a nerdy, 98-pound weakling, staring passively at the stars. But Bathily is made of stronger stuff. Athletic yet sensitive, he effectively conveys both youthful alienation and a determined, DIY competence.

On one level, “Gagarine” is a story about dreams of a better life. At the same time, its spirited hero poignantly demonstrates a seemingly trite but time-tested truism: Be it ever so humble, there’s no place like home.