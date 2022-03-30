Four adult bothers are at the center of “The Devil You Know,” an efficient and well-acted family drama with the overlay of a modern morality tale: Marcus (Omar Epps), Anthony (Curtiss Cook), Drew (William Catlett) and Terry Cowans (Vaughn W. Hebron). But the story, written and directed by Charles Murray — an executive producer and writer of Netflix’s “Luke Cage,” the gritty urban superhero series — focuses on the fraught dynamic between two of them: Marcus, a recovering alcoholic and felon who is getting back on his feet with a new job, and Drew, who has just lost his job and appears to be implicated in the brutal home invasion, robbery, double murder and beating that open the film. (Michael Ealy plays the dogged detective investigating the case, but this is no police procedural.)