When the teaser trailer came out for something called “Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest,” a “Jurassic Park”-like dinosaur action-adventure sequel starring Keegan-Michael Key and Karen Gillan, it looked kind of cheesy-great, despite the fact that no one had ever heard of “Cliff Beasts” Nos. 1 through 5. Later, when a second trailer made clear that “Beasts” was merely a fake film within a film — part of a behind-the scenes pandemic moviemaking comedy by Judd Apatow called “The Bubble” — that other movie also looked potentially hilarious. But the finished product is not. Shot during the pandemic, and reportedly inspired by the making of “Jurassic World Dominion,” whose cast and crew were famously sequestered due to covid-19 restrictions, “The Bubble” is a crudely unfunny satire of Hollywood that comes across as both overly broad and overly insider-y. If it’s meant to evoke circumstances recognizable to ordinary humans, it fails, with jokes centering on a cast of coddled and egocentric characters holed up in an expensive hotel in England while seeking sexual hookups and having narcissistic meltdowns. On paper, the cast is a great one, including Fred Armisen, Iris Apatow, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon and Pedro Pascal, and featuring celebrity cameos by Beck, James McAvoy and others. But aside from some very small delights — such as newcomer Harry Trevaldwyn, a comedian Apatow discovered on Instagram, who plays the production’s covid supervisor — “The Bubble” is far less entertaining than what little we get to see of “Cliff Beasts 6.” R. Available on Netflix. Contains crude language throughout, sexual material, drug use and some violence. 126 minutes.

Also streaming

Jump, Darling” is the story of an aspiring actor and drag performer (Thomas Duplessie) who has moved in with his grandmother (Cloris Leachman) in Canadian wine country. Although the story is somewhat “simplistic,” according to Variety, Leachman’s “senile yet still tart-tongued” character “lends the film a certain unforced gravitas that provides compensational rewards.” Unrated. Available on iTunes/Apple TV Plus, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Vimeo, DirecTV and Dish/Dish Digital and through local cable satellite providers. 90 minutes.

An anxious shut-in (Geno Walker) unwittingly moves into a haunted apartment in “Night’s End,” a horror film that also features Michael Shannon (“Knives Out”). Although the film’s director, Jennifer Reeder, was included on “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho’s list of 20 directors pivotal to the future of cinema, Flickering Myth says the movie “consistently goes nowhere, with characters bringing up aspects of their lives and the tragic history of the apartment that also has no bearing on the story at hand.” Unrated. Available on Shudder. 81 minutes.

Based on Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s acclaimed 1892 short story about a woman’s descent into madness, “The Yellow Wallpaper” tells the story of a young mother (Alexandra Loreth) who has been prescribed rest treatment by her physician husband (Joe Mullins), and who becomes obsessed with the wallpaper in the bedroom he has chosen for her. Film Festival Today calls it a “blunt and uninspired take on the classic horror short story.” Unrated. Available on demand. 99 minutes.

Adèle Exarchopoulos ("Blue Is the Warmest Color”) stars in “Zero F---s Given,” a French film centering on a flight attendant for a European budget airline. The film’s vulgar title, according to the Hollywood Reporter, “sums up the attitude of the film’s protagonist, Cassandre, for the majority of this strange and charming debut feature by directors Emmanuel Marre and Julie Lecoustre.” Unrated. Available on demand. In French with subtitles. 115 minutes.