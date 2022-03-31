Also streaming
“Jump, Darling” is the story of an aspiring actor and drag performer (Thomas Duplessie) who has moved in with his grandmother (Cloris Leachman) in Canadian wine country. Although the story is somewhat “simplistic,” according to Variety, Leachman’s “senile yet still tart-tongued” character “lends the film a certain unforced gravitas that provides compensational rewards.” Unrated. Available on iTunes/Apple TV Plus, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Vimeo, DirecTV and Dish/Dish Digital and through local cable satellite providers. 90 minutes.
An anxious shut-in (Geno Walker) unwittingly moves into a haunted apartment in “Night’s End,” a horror film that also features Michael Shannon (“Knives Out”). Although the film’s director, Jennifer Reeder, was included on “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho’s list of 20 directors pivotal to the future of cinema, Flickering Myth says the movie “consistently goes nowhere, with characters bringing up aspects of their lives and the tragic history of the apartment that also has no bearing on the story at hand.” Unrated. Available on Shudder. 81 minutes.
Based on Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s acclaimed 1892 short story about a woman’s descent into madness, “The Yellow Wallpaper” tells the story of a young mother (Alexandra Loreth) who has been prescribed rest treatment by her physician husband (Joe Mullins), and who becomes obsessed with the wallpaper in the bedroom he has chosen for her. Film Festival Today calls it a “blunt and uninspired take on the classic horror short story.” Unrated. Available on demand. 99 minutes.
Adèle Exarchopoulos ("Blue Is the Warmest Color”) stars in “Zero F---s Given,” a French film centering on a flight attendant for a European budget airline. The film’s vulgar title, according to the Hollywood Reporter, “sums up the attitude of the film’s protagonist, Cassandre, for the majority of this strange and charming debut feature by directors Emmanuel Marre and Julie Lecoustre.” Unrated. Available on demand. In French with subtitles. 115 minutes.