When the teaser trailer came out for something called “Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest,” a “Jurassic Park”-like dinosaur action-adventure sequel starring Keegan-Michael Key and Karen Gillan, it looked kind of cheesy-great, despite the fact that no one had ever heard of “Cliff Beasts” Nos. 1 through 5. Later, when a second trailer made clear that “Beasts” was merely a fake film within a film — part of a behind-the scenes pandemic moviemaking comedy by Judd Apatow called “The Bubble” — that other movie also looked potentially hilarious. But the finished product is not. Shot during the pandemic, and reportedly inspired by the making of “Jurassic World Dominion,” whose cast and crew were famously sequestered due to covid-19 restrictions, “The Bubble” is a crudely unfunny satire of Hollywood that comes across as both overly broad and overly insider-y. If it’s meant to evoke circumstances recognizable to ordinary humans, it fails, with jokes centering on a cast of coddled and egocentric characters holed up in an expensive hotel in England while seeking sexual hookups and having narcissistic meltdowns. On paper, the cast is a great one, including Fred Armisen, Iris Apatow, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon and Pedro Pascal, and featuring celebrity cameos by Beck, James McAvoy and others. But aside from some very small delights — such as newcomer Harry Trevaldwyn, a comedian Apatow discovered on Instagram, who plays the production’s covid supervisor — “The Bubble” is far less entertaining than what little we get to see of “Cliff Beasts 6.” R. Available on Netflix. Contains crude language throughout, sexual material, drug use and some violence. 126 minutes.