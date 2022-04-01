In theaters; available May 20 on demand.

Better Nate Than Ever (PG)

Streaming

Age 10+

Book-based tween musical celebrates differences, diversity.

“Better Nate Than Ever” is a charming tween musical about celebrating differences and following your dreams, based on Tim Federle’s same-named book. Main character Nate (Rueby Wood), a middle school boy who wears lip gloss and aspires to a career on Broadway, is deemed “different” by his peers and gets bullied for it. (One encounter ends with the bully getting a bloody nose.) But others in his life, including his sporty big brother, learn to value Nate’s authenticity, talent and drive. Two middle-schoolers put themselves in potential danger by running away from home and catching a bus to New York City (where Nate meets theater kids and ultracompetitive stage parents), but they don’t encounter any serious trouble. Nate’s best friend may or may not have a crush on him. The film has positive messages about staying true to yourself and accepting friends and relatives for who they are, sometimes making personal sacrifices for their benefit. (91 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 10+

Language, ’60s-era upheaval in evocative nostalgia trip.

“Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood” offers a nostalgic tour of life in the United States in the late 1960s — and, in particular, the excitement of the race to put a human on the moon. Accurately for the era, people smoked indoors and drank at parties; LSD is also mentioned. Kids are shown often being left to manage themselves, safely or not: They hurt themselves or get in harm’s way outside. School officials use the power they had at the time to physically punish students. Girls swoon over rock stars, and boys make eyes at movie stars and Playboy magazines. Television scenes depict images of the time, including war in Vietnam, the civil rights movement, riots and assassinations. Kids are taught to duck and hide under their desks in case of an atomic bomb. And astronauts risk their lives to explore space, sometimes not returning. Language in the film includes “s---,” “damn,” “damned,” “hell,” “crap” and “oh my God.” (98 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Moon Knight (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 15+

Intense Marvel series has psychological suspense, violence.

“Moon Knight” is a six-episode miniseries based on the Marvel comic of the same name. Starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, it leans more into the psychological thriller category than Marvel’s typical superhero fare. There’s intense suspense, an uber-creepy villain and monsters that lurk in the shadows. The actual violence is somewhat toned down, as a lot of it is implied versus shown, though you can expect bloody gun injuries and death throughout. There’s moderate profanity (“a--,” “s--t,” “bloody hell”), as well as insults like “idiot” and “stupid.” While “Moon Knight” doesn’t sit in the horror genre, teens (and adults) who aren’t into intense scary moments may want to sit out this entry in the MCU. (Six roughly hour-long episodes)

Available on Disney Plus.