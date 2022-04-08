What to watch with your kids: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ and more

In theaters.
Morbius (PG-13)
Age 14+
Fighting and biting in by-the-numbers superhero movie.
“Morbius” is a comic book movie based on a Marvel Comics character who first appeared as a Spider-Man villain. It takes place in the same universe as “Venom” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and, like those films, is rather flat and uninspired. Violence can be intense and includes monsters biting, slashing with claws and fighting. Characters are killed, blood is shown, and there’s gun use. Bullies try to beat up a young boy: They kick him, and he hits one of them in the head with his crutch. A woman who is shoved hits her head and is knocked unconscious. Language includes a few uses of “s---.” People kiss, and shirtless males are seen. Social/background drinking is shown: Adults sip martinis and drink shots in a bar. Characters also use hypodermic needles to inject a secret formula. (108 minutes)
In theaters.
Ambulance (R)
Age 15+
Lots of crashes, blood, swearing in Michael Bay chase movie.
“Ambulance” is director Michael Bay’s action movie about two thieves hijacking an ambulance and starting a massive chase across Los Angeles. It’s chaotic, show-offy and too long, but it has likable characters and an offbeat, appealing sense of humor. Violence includes guns and shooting, deaths, blood spurts and puddles, bloody wounds, crashes, explosions, fighting, punching, a gory operation, and a child in pain and peril (a metal post is shown protruding from her torso). Strong language includes frequent uses of “f---,” “s---” and more. Several brands are shown or mentioned, including Nike, Cheetos, Birkenstock, Keurig, etc. A character says that she was addicted to speed, there’s brief cigar smoking, and prescription pills are shown. Two couples kiss briefly. (136 minutes)
In theaters.
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off (TV-MA)
Streaming
Age 15+
Doc on skateboarding legend is an emotional, salty ride.
“Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off” is a documentary about the famous pro skateboarder. Although Hawk has been in many other documentaries, this one goes deeper into gray areas and finds more humanity than the others. Language is the biggest issue, with several uses of “f---” and “s---,” plus “motherf----r,” “a--hole,” “oh my God,” “balls,” “stupid,” etc. Dangerous stunts are depicted, and accidents and injures — including knocked-out teeth, broken ribs, a broken elbow, concussions, dislocations and whiplash — are shown and discussed. There’s brief background smoking. (135 minutes)
Available on HBO Max.
