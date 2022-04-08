What to watch with your kids: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ and more

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” continues the Sega-video-game-based film series that began with “Sonic the Hedgehog.” The sequel depicts Sonic (voice of Ben Schwartz) as a tween who’s determined to build a reputation as a hero in his community. Tom (James Marsden) and Maddie (Tika Sumpter) are now acting as his parents, trying to rein him in. With Jim Carrey also back as the silly but hilariously evil Dr. Robotnik, the movie’s cartoonish violence clearly isn’t real, and most of the constant peril is unlikely to have a lasting impact on kids. But near-drownings and real-life machinery that flies through the air could be scary. Sonic’s childish outlook and humor (get ready for fart jokes) help make him more relatable to kids — so when he learns important social, emotional and life skills (like teamwork and personal responsibility), they might, too. Law enforcement officers use Tasers instead of guns. Mai tais and champagne flow freely at a Hawaiian wedding, and when one character is under intense pressure, she chugs from the bottle. The same stressed-out character angrily calls someone an “a-hole,” and Robotnik tosses out comical insults. (122 minutes)