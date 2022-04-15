What to watch with your kids: ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ and more

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) Age 12+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Visually impressive but dark wizarding world adventure. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is the third installment in the Harry Potter spinoff series that started with “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” This movie jumps ahead five years and continues the story of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as he helps professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) in his mission to stop evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) from seizing control of the wizarding world. The Fantastic Beasts series is as dark and intense as the final Potter films, but it centers on adult characters rather than teens. The violence is intense. It includes frightening scenes involving the use of “unforgivable” curses that torture, control and kill, as well as significant property destruction, mob scenes, scary creatures (including a giant tentacled prison beast) and duels. Language is mild (“jeez,” “hell,” a few insults), and there are a couple of hugs and kisses, as well as discussion of past romantic relationships. Representation includes gay characters and supporting characters who are Black and Asian. As with the previous films, messages focus on being open-minded in interactions with those who aren’t like you and working together against the forces of darkness. (142 minutes)

In theaters.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 6+

Chaotic critter becomes a parent in funny, violent shorts.

“Ice Age: Scrat Tales” is a series of shorts about the beloved saber-toothed squirrel from the Ice Age movies. These approximately 4-minute, dialogue-free stories explore Scrat’s (voiced by Chris Wedge) new life with his foundling baby (Kari Wahlgren), who now competes with acorns for his everlasting love. Scrat has to balance parenting — the baby’s screams can cause avalanches and glacier cracks — with the hunt for delicious loot. Violence includes frequent pratfalls and cartoonish chaos of the Looney Tunes variety; Scrat falls off a cliff, gets crushed, etc., all in the attempt to get an acorn. No one is hurt, but it can be intense and visceral, like when Scrat hits himself in the face with a cactus and then a wasp nest to please the baby. Scrat also gets peed on in the eye. (Six 3- to 4-minute episodes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Barbie: It Takes Two (TV-Y)

Streaming

Age 5+

Musical spinoff has positive messages and role models.

“Barbie: It Takes Two” is an animated TV series based on the movie “Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams.” In it, Barbie “Malibu” Roberts (voice of America Young) and Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts (Tatiana Varria) are chasing their musical dreams as students at the Handler School of Performing Arts. The show promotes positive messages about going after dreams, working hard and persevering in the face of obstacles. Malibu and Brooklyn are mostly admirable characters who are driven and loyal to their friendship. That said, they sometimes resort to deception to get what they want. For example, they hoodwink their parents when moving out of their summer dorm room and mislead a judge in an audition. The show has a racially diverse cast and acknowledges that families come in all shapes and sizes. (13 22-minute episodes)

Available on Netflix.

Choose or Die (TV-MA)

Streaming

Age 16+

Horror tale about ’80s video game; gore, violence, language.

“Choose or Die” is a horror movie in which a pair of coders (Iola Evans and Asa Butterfield) find an ’80s computer game that forces players to make terrifying choices. Expect blood, death and creepy imagery throughout. For example: A man walks into a kitchen to find that his wife has cut out their son’s tongue; characters eat glass, eat their arms and stab themselves and others; and a man stabs and kills himself with multiple syringes in a kitchen sink. There are also gunshots, drowning, jump scares and a woman who jumps out of her apartment window. Strong language includes “f---.” Characters drink and smoke. It’s implied that the mother of one of the main characters is no longer taking her prescription medication (taken as she grieves the drowning death of her young son), opting instead for what’s offered by the drug dealer in their apartment building. (85 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

