What to watch with your kids: ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ and more

Ice Age: Scrat Tales (TV-PG)
Age 6+
Chaotic critter becomes a parent in funny, violent shorts.
“Ice Age: Scrat Tales” is a series of shorts about the beloved saber-toothed squirrel from the Ice Age movies. These approximately 4-minute, dialogue-free stories explore Scrat’s (voiced by Chris Wedge) new life with his foundling baby (Kari Wahlgren), who now competes with acorns for his everlasting love. Scrat has to balance parenting — the baby’s screams can cause avalanches and glacier cracks — with the hunt for delicious loot. Violence includes frequent pratfalls and cartoonish chaos of the Looney Tunes variety; Scrat falls off a cliff, gets crushed, etc., all in the attempt to get an acorn. No one is hurt, but it can be intense and visceral, like when Scrat hits himself in the face with a cactus and then a wasp nest to please the baby. Scrat also gets peed on in the eye. (Six 3- to 4-minute episodes)
Available on Disney Plus.
Barbie: It Takes Two (TV-Y)
Age 5+
Musical spinoff has positive messages and role models.
“Barbie: It Takes Two” is an animated TV series based on the movie “Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams.” In it, Barbie “Malibu” Roberts (voice of America Young) and Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts (Tatiana Varria) are chasing their musical dreams as students at the Handler School of Performing Arts. The show promotes positive messages about going after dreams, working hard and persevering in the face of obstacles. Malibu and Brooklyn are mostly admirable characters who are driven and loyal to their friendship. That said, they sometimes resort to deception to get what they want. For example, they hoodwink their parents when moving out of their summer dorm room and mislead a judge in an audition. The show has a racially diverse cast and acknowledges that families come in all shapes and sizes. (13 22-minute episodes)
Available on Netflix.
Choose or Die (TV-MA)
Age 16+
Horror tale about ’80s video game; gore, violence, language.
“Choose or Die” is a horror movie in which a pair of coders (Iola Evans and Asa Butterfield) find an ’80s computer game that forces players to make terrifying choices. Expect blood, death and creepy imagery throughout. For example: A man walks into a kitchen to find that his wife has cut out their son’s tongue; characters eat glass, eat their arms and stab themselves and others; and a man stabs and kills himself with multiple syringes in a kitchen sink. There are also gunshots, drowning, jump scares and a woman who jumps out of her apartment window. Strong language includes “f---.” Characters drink and smoke. It’s implied that the mother of one of the main characters is no longer taking her prescription medication (taken as she grieves the drowning death of her young son), opting instead for what’s offered by the drug dealer in their apartment building. (85 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
