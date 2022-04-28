New movies to stream this week: ‘I Love America,’ ‘7 Days’ and more

Does Lisa Azuelos love America? I’m not sure, but based on the evidence of the movie “I Love America” — which the French filmmaker has described as 99 percent “my life” — she sure does seem to have a soft spot for American movies, especially the conventions of romantic comedies and their Hollywood happy endings. Azuelos’s math might be a little off, but the film, which reunites her with her cinematic muse and alter ego Sophie Marceau (star of the director’s “LOL” and other collaborations), closely follows the contours of Azuelos’s own biography. It begins with Marceau (also called Lisa here) moving to La La Land after the death of her mother, as Azuelos did. Once there — and with her grown kids back in France, like Azuelos’s — the 50-year-old “Lisa” of the movie embarks on a hot romance with a 29-year-old (!) she has met via a dating app (Colin Woodell), at the insistence of her lonely gay BFF Luka (Djanis Bouzyani), who could use a little of Lisa’s luck in love himself. Be patient: Good things will come to all who don’t give up on this meringue-like confection, if they can stand how often Lisa and Luka call each other “bébé.” How close does everything in the film track with Azuelos’s life? Who cares? It barely feels like anyone’s real life, to be honest. But isn’t that why a lot of us go to the movies — or, in this case, Amazon Prime Video — in the first place? Unrated. Available on Amazon. Contains strong language, nudity, sensuality, drug use and smoking. In French and English with subtitles. 102 minutes.