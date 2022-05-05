New movies to stream this week: ‘Black Site’ and more

I like Michelle Monaghan — even in an entirely fungible action thriller like “Black Site,” in which she portrays a CIA analyst playing a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with a ruthless killer (Jason Clarke) who is methodically picking off the staff of a secret desert facility for the interrogation of terrorist suspects. Clarke, who barely has any dialogue as an assassin code-named Hatchet (appropriately enough), faces off against a beefy ex-military contractor (Jai Courtney) and other soon-to-be-victims, as he dispatches them in spectacular ways. But this is really Monaghan’s show, as she plays a woman with a special reason to want Hatchet apprehended: She holds him responsible for the deaths of her husband and child, who were killed in an explosion at a Turkish medical facility that opens the film. The violent action is predictable, and the plot slightly ludicrous at times. But Monaghan, who knows her way around an action film (“Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol”) is never less than watchable. Maybe that’s why the ending of this sophomore feature from director Sophia Banks, working from a screenplay by John Collee (“Hotel Mumbai”) and Jinder Ho, sets up Monaghan’s character for the (as yet completely theoretical) sequel “Black Site 2: This Time It’s Even More Personal.” Unrated. Available on Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Redbox on Demand, Vudu and other on-demand platforms. Contains strong, bloody violence and crude language throughout. 93 minutes.