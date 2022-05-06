What to watch with your kids: ‘Doctor Strange’ and more

Placeholder while article actions load

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13) Age 13+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Twisty, sometimes terrifying MCU film has scares, violence. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — which follows the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Loki” — centers on Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) helping mysterious, multiverse-jumping teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) figure out which supernatural sorcerer is hunting her. Strange asks fellow Avenger/recent “WandaVision” troublemaker Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) for her help across various timelines. Like the other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has lots of comic book-style fighting and peril — as well as themes of courage and teamwork — but, thanks to director Sam Raimi, it’s a much darker, more horror-based adventure than the typical MCU film. Expect jump scares, a resurrected dead body, violent deaths, graphic depictions of a decomposing body, and fight scenes that decimate entire villages and have a high body count. People burn to death and are shown turning into ash, and characters explode, are crushed, seem to fall to their deaths, are impaled, have their necks snapped and much more. There’s no sex and barely any romance, although in a couple of scenes two characters embrace, hold hands and stare longingly at each other. Language is occasionally salty, including some uses of “s---,” “a--,” “damn”/“goddamn,” etc. (126 minutes)

In theaters.

Sesame Street Mecha Builders (TV-Y)

Streaming

Age 4+

Classic characters get mechanical in fun STEM series.

“Sesame Street Mecha Builders” is a CGI series about mechanical, or “mecha,” versions of puppets Cookie Monster, Elmo and Abby Cadabby. The characters’ personalities remain the same, but they have new skills and physical attributes (a la “Inspector Gadget”). They help their town by doing things like using a laser cutter to slice an alien space pie and solving problems together. They also learn STEM concepts on their adventures, like what asteroids are, how to make a hypothesis and collecting data. These superhero-esque bots definitely enter new territory for the franchise, but preschoolers who like a little sci-fi with their “Sesame” will be thrilled to learn along with fave characters in a fresh format. (11-minute episodes)

Available on HBO Max and Cartoon Network’s Cartoonito.

Marmaduke (TV-Y7)

Streaming

Age 8+

Comic animated adaptation has cartoon violence, stereotypes.

This animated adaptation of the comic strip “Marmaduke” stars Pete Davidson as the voice of the overzealous Great Dane. Expect a fair bit of slapstick/cartoon violence: Human and animal characters run into things, fall from heights and are threatened, smacked, shot at with toy guns, electrocuted and nearly hit by cars. Body parts catch on fire and are slammed, squished and bitten. Dogs fight, and schoolmates tease and bully his family’s kids for things Marmaduke does. Marmaduke appears dead in one scene; in another, he runs away from home and seems not to care whether he gets hurt. There are also accidents, fights, chases, crashes and injuries. Language includes “heck,” “freakin,'” “poop,” “butt,” “oh my God” and lots of taunts, including “suckers,” “loser,” “jerk” and “stupid.” Depictions of championship dogs representing nations other than the United States lean on stereotypes: There’s a taco-loving pup from Mexico, a seductress poodle from France, a wise martial arts expert from China and so on. But characters do learn positive lessons about accepting and helping others and the rewards of hard work and discipline. (90 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 10+

Prequel is fun, light, classic sci-fi; some violence, sex.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is a Star Trek prequel series that follows the adventures of USS Enterprise Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew (which includes familiar characters like Spock and Uhura). Unlike the season-arc format of “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard,” episodes in this show follow the classic “monster of the week” format that was also used in the original series, in which crew members meet and find common ground with an unfamiliar species in each episode. Violence is mostly cartoonish or superhero-style but can be intense, with guns and shooting. Characters look for romance and relationships; expect kissing and sex scenes (no nudity). For those who love Star Trek but miss the classic format and presentation of the original series and “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” this retro series offers a lighter take on the franchise, as well as themes of courage and teamwork. (10 roughly hour-long episodes)

Available on Paramount Plus.

