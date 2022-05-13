What to watch with your kids: ‘Sneakerella,’ ‘Heartstopper’ and more

Placeholder while article actions load

Family Camp (PG) Age 8+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hilarious faith-based comedy is aimed squarely at parents. “Family Camp” is a faith-based family comedy starring YouTube’s the Skit Guys, a.k.a. Tommy Woodard and Eddie James. While iffy content is mild, the story and messages are really directed at parents, so much so that kids may lose interest. Two dads let their frustration boil into fighting (pushing and shoving), and a person is threatened with a crossbow. A child who’s alone in the woods hears scary noises, including wild animals. Iffy language is limited to insults like “dummy” and “idiot”; characters also talk about kissing, and a boy calls a girl a “tease.” There’s racial diversity among supporting characters, but female characters are depicted stereotypically, speaking only about men, children and marriage problems. While the story’s focus is heavily on grown-up stuff, the activities at Camp Katokwah may get kids excited to go to church camp — and for many families of faith, that will be a win. (111 minutes)

In theaters.

Sneakerella (TV-G)

Streaming

Age 8+

NYC Cinderella musical has diverse cast, positive messages.

“Sneakerella” is an uplifting, gender-swapped musical take on the classic Cinderella tale set in New York City. It follows a talented sneaker designer named El (Chosen Jacobs) who’s forced by his grieving stepfather and scheming stepbrothers to toil in the stockroom. The racially and ethnically diverse characters hail from a working-class neighborhood. Even when they find wild success, as some do, they make sure to give a lift to those behind them, demonstrating integrity. Other messages built into the film include staying true to yourself and letting your talent speak for itself. There’s very little iffy content beyond the consumerist idea of spending huge amounts of time and money on sneakers, a few minor (and injury-free) falls, and mild language (“sucker,” “idiot,” “hustler,” “oh my God,” etc.). (112 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Heartstopper (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 13+

Sweet, lovable LGBTQ+ romance has teen-friendly content.

“Heartstopper” is a romance between teen boys that’s set in England and based on the novel by Alice Oseman. Since a romantic relationship is central to the plot, expect flirting, dating and kissing. There’s lots of emphasis on liking others: who has a crush on whom, who’s texting whom, etc. But sexual content is mild and mainly confined to kisses and hand-holding. In one scene, a boy who was a victim of bullying when classmates found out he was gay is depicted as a lonely figure while voices and written messages on the screen taunt him. One character tries to forcefully kiss another; a third character pulls him off and shoves him away. Language is mild: “a--” appears in a text, and there’s some vulgar British slang like “knob” and “p--- off.” Teens at a party drink from plastic cups, but no one acts drunk. Characters are supportive of one another and largely kind, friends and family members hug and are honest with their feelings, and themes of integrity and empathy are strong. (Eight roughly half-hour episodes)

Available on Netflix.

Senior Year (R)

Streaming

Age 15+

High school comedy has raunchy language, innuendo, drinking.

“Senior Year” is a sometimes-raunchy comedy about a woman named Stephanie (Rebel Wilson) who falls during a cheer stunt as a teen and wakes up 20 years later, only to be surprised by how much more apparently egalitarian high school is now. Expect to see teens drinking, smoking pot, swearing, talking about sexual acts, and being obsessed with their smartphones and number of Instagram followers. The movie also portrays modern teens as “woke” and very sensitive to political, social and climate concerns. Stephanie learns that popularity doesn’t bring happiness and that the quality of your friends is more important than how many you have. The film’s cast is diverse, and society is depicted as having evolved in its treatment of differences — for example, in how (or whether) people use words like “gay.” Sexual content is more talk than action (other than kissing and suggestive gestures/dancing), but there’s a lot of raunchy talk. Language also includes frequent use of “f---,” “s---,” “suck,” “a--hole,” “b----,” “crap,” “d---,” “slut” and a slew of insults, many sexual or anatomical. (113 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

