What to watch with your kids: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and more

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13) Age 12+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tamer sequel to ’80s fave has peril, cursing, solid message. “Top Gun: Maverick” is the long-awaited sequel to ’80s favorite “Top Gun.” Expect frequent intense peril and aerial combat, but kills aren’t bloody, and you can see someone ejecting with a parachute after their plane is hit. Time has made Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) more responsible, but he still sometimes can’t help defying authority. And while many ’80s teens probably saw his character as proof that cocky was cool and winning was everything, now Mav teaches his aviator students that knowledge and preparation hone the instincts they need for successful outcomes. He also passes on a moral code: Never leave your wingman. Mav’s romance with Penny (Jennifer Connelly) is tame: A brief scene implies sex, but she’s always shown fully clothed. As is the “Top Gun” way, the shirtlessness is reserved for men enjoying sandy sports together. Language is mostly “s---,” but there’s one use of “d---head” and a “what the f---.” It’s possible to follow the movie’s story as a stand-alone, but it will be far more meaningful if you’ve seen the first film — as well as drive home the message that growth and change of perspective come with life experience. (131 minutes)

In theaters.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (PG-13)

Age 13+

Charming, quirky TV spinoff celebrates family, community.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is a spinoff of the hit animated comedy series. Like the show, it focuses on the Belcher family — here, they’re behind on their business loan and anticipating a busier-than-usual summer when a large sinkhole mysteriously appears directly in front of their titular restaurant and home. While Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) frantically try to save their business, their three kids set out to solve the sinkhole mystery. Expect some suggestive material (daughter Tina fantasizes about sexy zombies and her underwear-clad crush riding horses or kissing her) and potty humor (references to diarrhea, butts, pee, farts, kicking in the nuts, etc.). Occasional language includes “a--,” “damn,” “schmuck” and “sucks.” There are a few disturbing scenes of peril: At one point, a skeleton crumbles on top of a kid, plus there are chase scenes, and a character holds others at gunpoint and plans for their deaths. But at its heart, the movie, like the series, centers on the close-knit, quirky Belchers, who band together and support, encourage and genuinely love one another while demonstrating courage, perseverance and teamwork. (102 minutes)

In theaters.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (TV-Y)

Streaming

Age 5+

Ponies work together for unity in cute, colorful special.

“My Little Pony: Make Your Mark” is a special that kicks off a new series about the adventures of the popular characters. The ponies live in Equestria, a world that has recently allowed magic powers again, with the presence of the three Unity Crystals allowing all kinds of ponies (from Earth ponies to pegasi to unicorns) to live together in harmony. The story has a lot of emphasis on technology, including phone use. (The ponies often live-stream to let their community know what’s going on.) Conflict arises when some of the Earth ponies make it clear that they aren’t happy about the return of magic and the mingling of all the types of ponies, which could open up an age-appropriate conversation about prejudice and bigotry. (44 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Prehistoric Planet (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Sleek doc re-creates sometimes-violent dinosaur life.

“Prehistoric Planet” is a sleek, remarkably realistic documentary-style miniseries with extensive digital effects that re-create what life might have been like for dinosaurs 66 million years ago. David Attenborough narrates with the care and expertise he’s known for. Predators hunt prey, baby dinosaurs are eaten and dinosaurs are shown mating (from the neck up). In short, life in the age of dinosaurs — complete with its peril and variety — is explored in depth. (Five approximately 40-minute episodes)

Available on Apple TV Plus.

