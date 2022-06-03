What to watch with your kids: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and more

Placeholder while article actions load

Watcher (R) Age 15+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Feminist thriller has bloody violence, grisly image. “Watcher” is a horror thriller about a lonely woman named Julia (Maika Monroe) who believes she’s being stalked but doesn’t have any proof beyond a feeling. As in many horror films, the theme is trusting your intuition — in this case, writer-director Chloe Okuno uses the situation to explore how women can feel when their instincts are dismissed and how that creates self-doubt. Another woman (Madalina Anea) works as an exotic dancer; her profession is portrayed without judgment, but her co-workers are shown dancing inside a box, nude except for pasties and thong underwear. Violence is bloody and intense, including knifings, shootings, reference to sex crime and a macabre image that will sear into viewers’ brains. In a scene filmed from a distance, a couple removes their clothes while kissing. The expletive “f---” is used a few times. (91 minutes)

In theaters.

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (TV-Y7)

Streaming

Age 6+

Too much dark sarcasm, consumerism in unpleasant series.

“The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib” is part of the Boss Baby series of movies and shows. It has lots of sarcastic humor, as well as a persistent theme of consumerism: Characters repeatedly participate in faux product plugs and advertisements. Baby Corp promotes the idea of “top 5 percenter” babies who are worth more than all the others due to being the cutest and, therefore, the most lovable. A lot of time is devoted to the idea that earning money based on looks and popularity is most important, and some babies are labeled as “undesirables.” There’s very little realistic violence, but things start off with the Boss Baby (voiced by JP Karliak) being framed for embezzlement and a SWAT team coming to find him. Baby Corp also keeps the cutest baby in the world locked in a box, only to let her out for eight seconds at a time. The babies repeatedly refer to engaging in trash talk. There’s body humor, mild language like “butt,” and put-downs like “backstabbing trader,” “loser,” “ding dongs” and more. (12 24-minute episodes)

Available on Netflix.

Hollywood Stargirl (PG)

Streaming

Age 10+

Wholesome tween sequel has positive messages.

“Hollywood Stargirl” is the sequel to “Stargirl,” which was based on the young-adult novel of the same name. The title character (Grace VanderWaal) is a talented singer who’s never had time to settle in anywhere and make lasting friendships because her hard-working costume designer mom has moved her around so much. The main messages center on believing in yourself, never giving up on your dreams, and always treating others with kindness and respect. Stargirl and her new Hollywood friends embody these themes. One of those friends becomes a boyfriend, and the two share several kisses. They also hang out in the back of a bar where adults drink and the boyfriend’s older brother works. One character mentions a difficult childhood, and there’s a suggestion of inappropriate behavior by a film director who’s under investigation. (103 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 10+

Solid Star Wars action series has sci-fi violence.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is a Star Wars miniseries about the great Jedi (Ewan McGregor) and his relationship with Luke and Leia when they were children. It’s more geared toward younger viewers than some other recent Star Wars series: The tone is similar to “The Phantom Menace” and the ’80s Ewok movies. The events take place between Episodes III and IV, after Obi-Wan has defeated Anakin and placed Luke and Leia with their adoptive families. Lightsaber fights are heavily featured, and the series opens with a violent classroom attack that may be upsetting for some viewers. (Six roughly hour-long episodes)

Available on Disney Plus.

