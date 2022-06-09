New movies to stream this week: ‘Peace by Chocolate’ and more

Placeholder while article actions load

From the title alone, it’s no surprise that “Peace by Chocolate” has a rather predictable happy ending, but that doesn’t make Jonathan Keijser’s feature directorial debut — based on the true story of a family that fled Syria’s civil war to Canada — any less enjoyable. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In 2016, the Hadhad family are welcomed in tiny Antigonish, Nova Scotia, where adapting to the winter weather is just one of many challenges they face. Fifty-something Issam had been a master chocolatier before his Damascus factory was bombed. Although his wife tells him to put that behind them, Issam begins making chocolate out of their new kitchen. After word of his superb confections gets around town, he soon has more orders than he can keep up with.

“Peace by Chocolate,” which is named after the company the Hadhads eventually opened in Antigonish, is endearing without being saccharine. The main dramatic tension is between Issam (Hatem Ali) and his son Tareq (Ayham Abou Ammar), who had been a medical student in Syria and is torn between pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor in Canada and helping his family reestablish their business.

The charismatic Ali, a prolific Syrian actor and director who died at age 58 the year filming was completed, shines as the headstrong patriarch struggling to adjust to an unfamiliar country where he is hamstrung by not speaking the language. Some of the most poignant scenes portray the unlikely friendship that develops between Issam and Frank (Mark Camacho), the family’s initially gruff sponsor.

At points, the film — which includes a real clip of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau citing the Hadhads as a success story in a U.N. speech — could practically be a promo for that country’s liberal refugee policy. Now, as millions have fled another country, Ukraine, that is riven by a war, ­its hopeful message feels especially well-timed. TV-14. Available on demand. Contains brief, blurry images of wartime chaos. In English and Arabic with subtitles. 96 minutes.

Also streaming

In the indie dramedy “Dinner in America,” a pyromaniac punk singer (Kyle Gallner) goes on the lam after setting something on fire, and winds up being sheltered by his biggest fan (Emily Skeggs), with whom he is soon getting into criminal escapades. According to the Guardian, the film — which also stars Mary Lynn Rajskub and Lea Thompson — has “truculent charm,” thanks to “two very good lead performers whose unexpected chemistry gradually makes this film likable.” Unrated. Available on demand. 106 minutes.

Adam Sandler stars in “Hustle” as a down-on-his-luck talent scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who stumbles upon a promising unknown player (Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangómez) while abroad in Spain, hoping to jump-start both of their careers by bringing the athlete to the U.S. without his team’s approval. R. Available on Netflix. Contains strong language. 117 minutes.

Based on a true story, “I’m Charlie Walker” stars Mike Colter (“Luke Cage”) as the titular trucking and construction entrepreneur who, despite institutional racism, secured the contract to clean up a massive 1971 oil spill off the San Francisco coast. Unrated. Available on demand. 90 minutes.

Featuring Choi Woo-shik and Park Myeong-hoon of “Parasite,” the Korean crime thriller “The Policeman’s Lineage” tells the story of a principled rookie cop (Choi) who teams up with a corrupt veteran (Cho Jin-woong of “The Handmaiden”) to investigate a major case. Unrated. Available on iTunes, Google Play, Sling TV, Vimeo on Demand, Vudu and other on-demand and cable platforms. In Korean with subtitles. 119 minutes.

