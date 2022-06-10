What to watch with your kids: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ and more

Placeholder while article actions load

The Phantom of the Open (PG-13) Age 13+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Feel-good golf biopic dramedy has smoking, strong language. “The Phantom of the Open” is an uplifting British dramedy based on a true story. It has plenty of positive messages along with some salty language and smoking. Starring Mark Rylance as Maurice Flitcroft — dubbed “the world’s worst golfer” after he tricked his way into playing at the 1976 British Open — the movie celebrates the idea of never giving up on your dreams. Flitcroft is an opportunist with grand ideas. But his approach to life is inspirational, and he has plenty of wise words along the way, such as “practice is the route to perfection” and “mistakes are a chance to learn.” Flitcroft’s family is, on the whole, supportive of his endeavors, especially wife Jean (Sally Hawkins). But he does come into conflict with his eldest son. Flitcroft and others smoke regularly, and there’s some drinking. While it’s not frequently to excess, in one scene a character appears to have driven home while under the influence. Strong language includes some use of “f---ing” and “s---.” But these points aside, this is a heartwarming film for teens and up. (106 minutes)

In theaters.

Jurassic World Dominion (PG-13)

Age 13+

Intense dino series finale focuses on human relationships.

Advertisement

“Jurassic World Dominion” is the third film in the Jurassic World reboot trilogy and reportedly the final chapter of the entire Jurassic Park franchise. Set four years after the events of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” the story unites Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) from the newer films with scientists Dr. Sattler (Laura Dern), Dr. Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) from the original movies. Together they must fight the villainous CEO (Campbell Scott) of an international genetics/agricultural corporation who’s lying about how the company uses dinosaur DNA. Expect plenty of jump scares, human-eating dinosaurs and epic predator-on-predator fights, but there’s a slightly lower body count in this installment than the previous ones. Language includes occasional use of “s---,” “bulls---,” “a--hole,” etc., and there are a few embraces and kisses between two different couples. This cast is notably intergenerational and also features more women than others in the series have. As with all Jurassic Park films, this film continues to explore themes related to science, nature, ethics, teamwork and prioritizing people over profits. Integrity and perseverance are also on display. (147 minutes)

In theaters.

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (TV-Y7)

Streaming

Age 8+

Amid peril, animated adventure celebrates differences.

Advertisement

“Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness” is an animated adventure with positive messages about self-acceptance. It follows the story of Chickenhare (voiced by Jordan Tartakow), a young half-chicken, half-hare who yearns to be adventurous like his father but struggles to hide a part of him that shows he’s different. Characters run through caves and mazes on their quest for treasure, encountering plenty of surprises and booby traps. Scares and moments of peril include falling, quicksand, getting chased by giant rolling wheels, shrinking rooms with spiked walls and more. Characters are captured and shot with blow darts and engage in sword duels. Heroes and villains are clearly defined in the story, with the heroic characters working together and encouraging one another. The animal-filled cast is mostly male, but a supporting female skunk character is smart, brave and confident. She helps other characters — and viewers — see the importance of embracing what makes you unique. (91 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Ms. Marvel (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 10+

Thrilling teen superhero show is vibrant and relatable.

Advertisement

“Ms. Marvel” is a Marvel Cinematic Universe series about Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a superhero-obsessed teen who suddenly discovers she has superpowers. Violence is frequent, if unrealistically bloodless, as when a character is pinned to the wall by a giant metal hammer but unharmed afterward. Characters have and use sci-fi weapons and powers, such as the ability to shoot energy from their hands, and conflicts are solved by might and battle instead of compromise or other nonviolent means. There’s at least one joke about cocaine, but no drinking or actual drug use. Occasional strong language includes words like “sucks” and “badass.” There’s also culture-specific racial language, as when one character calls someone “gora,” meaning “White.” Characters are interested in romance; expect romantic complications and kissing. Kamala is the rare example of a Muslim Pakistani American character anchoring her own show; it’s also particularly unusual that she’s a teen with power, agency and scruples. The bonds between family members are strong, and parents are present and supportive. (Six hour-long episodes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsense.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.

GiftOutline Gift Article