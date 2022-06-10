The new film showcase DC/DOX launches with a ‘skinny’ festival

Placeholder while article actions load

When the American Film Institute announced it would hit pause on AFI Docs this year, Jamie Shor and Sky Sitney had some feelings. Shor, who owns the Washington-based public relations and strategic communications firm PR Collaborative, recalls imagining “a year with no [AFI] Docs, and no ability to call the documentary community to Washington, whether virtually or in person.” After years of working with AFI Docs to help establish the D.C. area as a vital market for nonfiction films, she says, “it really did feel like a loss.”

Sitney — who led AFI Docs and its first incarnation, Silverdocs, for eight years before stepping down in 2014 — was experiencing “the same sense of loss and confusion,” she recalls.

“For me, the focus was more about the direct encounter with the artistry of documentary and the opportunity to hear filmmakers pull back the curtain on their process,” Sitney says, “and what it would mean not to have this wonderful saturation of that great work here. I felt a personal calling, if not an obligation, to be part of imagining and bringing certainty to an area where there was a lack of clarity.”

Shor and Sitney’s conversations resulted in DC/DOX, a festival dedicated to nonfiction film that they intend to debut in 2023. Meanwhile, on June 15, they will present a “skinny” version — a program of six features and one short film that will screen at Landmark Atlantic Plumbing over the course of one evening — as both a launch event and proof of concept to potential funders and marketing partners. (Screenings will be free to people who register for individual films; the films’ directors and subjects will be available for question-and-answer sessions after most of the screenings.)

When AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale announced in February that AFI Docs would not be coming to Washington this year — most significantly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic — he insisted that the festival would return, if perhaps in a different form. The timing of DC/DOX’s first event in mid-June — when AFI Docs usually unspools — has already struck some in the D.C. documentary community as pointed, if not hostile. Shor and Sitney insist that no subtext was intended. “It would be hostile if we were building something while something else was here,” says Shor. “I think it’s more an act of commitment and passion for this community and the films to say [that] we want to ensure the continuity of a strong platform.”

She adds that summer has become an important season for documentaries in the marketplace and for convening audiences. “And there was, in fact, a void this year.”

“We recognize the value of this space [on the calendar], and right now, it makes perfect sense,” adds Sitney. “But as a healthy organization, we will respond in an intelligent and meaningful way to what concrete information is presented to us about the landscape.”

For his part, Gazzale says that AFI Docs is still “in the land of reinvention” and that he welcomes the arrival of DC/DOX. “AFI honors all who celebrate the arts in the nation’s capital,” he says, adding that AFI, which was founded in Washington in 1967, will continue to have a footprint in the city. “We look forward to building upon that tradition with future events worthy of the art form — its artists and its audiences, and in a community that has always supported AFI.”

When Shor and Sitney began to program the June 15 event, they found plenty to choose from: The documentary form has exploded in recent years, with such streaming hits as “Tiger King” and theatrical successes as the Oscar-winning “Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised).” Creating a compressed program was “remarkably hard,” notes Shor. “It would have been easy to get to 50 or 100. Seven was hard,” she says.

This year’s DC/DOX slate includes “Aftershock,” by Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee, about the maternal health crisis in the Black community; “Endangered,” by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, about threats to journalists in the age of misinformation; “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song,” by Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine, about the eponymous musician; “The Martha Mitchell Effect,” by Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy, about the influential and widely misunderstood Watergate figure; “Riotsville, USA,” by Sierra Pettengill, about the efforts of law enforcement to contain political activists engaged in civil disobedience; “Sirens,” by Rita Baghdadi, about an all-female thrash metal band in Lebanon; and “Sophia,” by Jon Kasbe and Crystal Moselle, about efforts to humanize robots.

It’s a diverse collection of films, the DC/DOX founders observe, most of which will appear on screens or via streaming throughout the summer, and all of which can benefit from the awareness of policymakers, activists, journalists, fellow filmmakers and fans who comprise the D.C. documentary community. “I often say to my clients, ‘I can’t tell you if your film is good, but I can tell you if I can form a community around it,’” says Shor. “We’re adding value to their campaigns as they take off and reach a broader consumer audience.”

Shor adds that at AFI Docs a few years ago, she was wondering where the female filmmakers were. This year, every DC/DOX film has been directed or co-directed by a woman — a fact that Sitney says “is remarkably not by design [or] orchestrated.” It also reflects a wider industry trend: Of the top 10 films on Netflix this year, five have been documentaries, all of them directed by women, including “The Tinder Swindler,” “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing,” “White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch,” “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe” and “Our Father.” Upcoming high-profile Netflix documentaries, such as “Civil” and “Descendant,” were also directed by women.

“It’s about access to opportunity,” explains Rory Kennedy, who directed “Downfall.” “It’s not that women all of a sudden are interested in becoming documentary filmmakers. The #MeToo movement and conversations, and demand for women’s rights in recent years, have ignited discussions and opportunities about equity and access. I’m glad that I’ve found places like Netflix who are getting behind so many female documentary filmmakers and bringing our work to audiences worldwide.”

Sitney observes that because documentaries have historically occupied a relatively marginal position within the cinematic landscape, it makes sense that women would make inroads more quickly in that medium than in mainstream Hollywood. Still, she says, the fact that she programmed the films as films — rather than as films made by women — is “actually where we need to get to, where we’re not assuming that when we say ‘filmmaker,’ it’s inherently masculine.”

As for the precise form and timing of DC/DOX in 2023, Shor and Sitney are hoping that the June 15 event will provide an enticing sense of what might come. “We need scaffolding,” Sitney says, adding that in the coming year, she and Shor will be concentrating on finding more venues, refining the festival’s brand identity and finding all-important funding. Even a “skinny festival,” Shor adds, can help make 2023 a reality. “We had to start by offering some context,” she says. “We couldn’t just say, ‘Take our word for it.’”

