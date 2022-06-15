Placeholder while article actions load

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars ) Writer, director and actor Cooper Raiff delivers an ingratiating turn as a cheerful lost soul in “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” a post-college coming-of-age story of intergenerational lust and the rocky road to adulthood. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This sweet-natured if wispy comedy-drama doesn’t give “The Graduate” a run for its money, as a generational touchstone or a generator of deathless lines of dialogue like “Plastics.” But it does have charm to burn, chiefly through Raiff’s protagonist Andrew, a recent Tulane graduate who has returned to his home in Livingston, N.J., where he hopes to raise enough money to join his girlfriend in Barcelona. Working a nothing job at the local mall, sharing a room with his 12-year-old brother, David (Evan Assante), Andrew is a happy-go-lucky wastrel, who unexpectedly finds his calling when he accompanies David to a bar mitzvah and evinces a God-given talent for party-starting.

Over the ensuing summer and early fall, Andrew will find his calling as a combination DJ-emcee-stand-up-comedian and tummler, playfully coaxing kids out of their adolescent shells and, between nips of vodka, pseudo-flirting with awkwardly twerking moms. When he meets Domino (Dakota Johnson), who is attending the parties with her neuro-atypical daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), Andrew feels a spark, not just with Domino, but with Lola, with whom he has an instant rapport.

It should shock no one that Andrew falls for Domino — who is, after all, played by Johnson, an actress whose natural luminosity is equaled by the impression that she’s holding back something crucial and ineffable. That enigmatic quality serves her well in playing a character whose past is a mystery she shares only obliquely, dropping tantalizing crumbs while casting flirty glances Andrew’s way. In a heartbreaking prologue to “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” we see his 12-year-old heart being shattered by an older woman; are we watching him accept his fate once again, in a train wreck set to “Funkytown”?

The answer might surprise you. Raiff’s plot contrivances aren’t always totally convincing: As appealing as Leslie Mann is as Andrew’s mother, her character — a paragon of unconditional love who is managing a bipolar condition — feels flattened and oddly frictionless. Another character, played by Raul Castillo, is so out of place in the milieu Raiff has created that he has seemingly parachuted in out of an entirely different movie.

Mostly, “Cha Cha Real Smooth” serves as a showcase for Raiff’s brand of quirky, lighthearted humor — which is admittedly impossible not to warm up to. Goofy and endearing one minute, soulful and sad-eyed the next, Andrew would be annoying if he weren’t so nice; he messes up, misreads signals, gets in too deep, doesn’t go deep enough when he should. In other words, he’s 22, a fact not lost on Domino as she weighs her own attraction to a fellow free spirit.

While Andrew figures things out with Domino, he’s also supposedly helping David orchestrate his first kiss: Assante delivers a quietly assured performance as a boy who’s both worshipful of his older brother and wary of his volatility and compulsively charming charisma. “Cha Cha Real Smooth” can feel formulaic, and sometimes a bit too glib to be entirely believed. But Raiff sends Andrew on what turns out to be an unexpected journey that makes its way to its own version of a happy ending with tenderness, warmth and knockabout wit. Growing up is hard, Andrew’s mom says at one point. “Cha Cha Real Smooth” at least makes it look survivable.

R. At area theaters; also available on Apple TV Plus. Contains coarse language and some sexual material. 107 minutes.

