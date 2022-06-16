New movies to stream this week: ‘Spiderhead’ and more

Based on a 2010 New Yorker short story by George Saunders, “Spiderhead” is a futuristic thriller starring Chris Hemsworth as Steve Abnesti, the director of an innovative penitentiary that doubles as a testing laboratory for drugs that control your emotions, with Miles Teller as his prize prisoner and guinea pig. The pharmaceuticals have some silly names: Laffodil for one that makes every dad joke sound hilarious (“What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese.”), Luvactin for an aphrodisiac, Verbaluce for an eloquence-enhancing serum, and Darkenfloxx for — well, maybe don’t take that one. When Teller’s Jeff starts to balk at some of Steve’s research methods, he finds his status in the cushy island sanctuary threatened, along with his relationship with a fellow convict (Jurnee Smollett). The film by Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”), working from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, retains Saunders’s veneer of dark humor, layered over a more serious satire of the modern impulse to pop a pill for everything. (Some of the drugs, however, have dubious purposes: Why would someone take — let alone make — a drug called Phobica, that makes you afraid of, say, a stapler?) But the film is suspenseful enough, and stylish. And the unresolved thought it leaves us with — that self-forgiveness is something we have to create ourselves — is a good one. R. Available on Netflix. Contains violence, coarse language and sex. 107 minutes. — M.O.
Julia Roberts has done her best to channel Martha Mitchell in the Starz series “Gaslit.” But as the short documentary “The Martha Mitchell Effect” proves, there’s nothing like the real thing. Mitchell, who was married to attorney general and Richard M. Nixon campaign chairman John Mitchell, was one of the most notorious — and unfairly maligned — figures of the Watergate era. In Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy’s cogent, persuasive short film, she emerges as a Cassandra-like figure: someone who was willing to speak the truth and was maligned, ridiculed and physically threatened for her trouble. Like recent revisionist histories about similarly marginalized women, from Tonya Harding to Tammy Faye Bakker, the film shows Mitchell to have been a victim as much of sexism and cultural silencing as of Nixon and his henchmen (including her husband). “The Martha Mitchell Effect” makes that case without editorial commentary, allowing the images, sound bites and facts to speak for themselves. PG. Available on Netflix. Contains some mature thematic elements, strong language and smoking. 40 minutes. — A.H.
Also streaming
German filmmaker Stephan Rick’s English-language remake of his own 2011 thriller, “The Good Neighbor” stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Luke Kleintank as Robert and David, neighbors who try to cover up David’s automobile accident that has caused the death of a cyclist. R. Available on demand. Contains strong language. 97 minutes.
The documentary “Halftime” presents a superficial, carefully managed portrait of Jennifer Lopez, according to the New York Times: “Complex topics like being a woman in a male-dominated movie industry and Hollywood double standards are explored briefly; more often, Lopez comments on fan-service subjects like the tabloids and that iconic Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys. TV-MA. Available on Netflix. 95 minutes.
Based on a 2018 HuffPost article about Michigan retirees who used their lottery winnings to revitalize their hometown, the comedy “Jerry and Marge Go Large” stars Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening. PG-13. Available on Paramount Plus. Contains some strong language and suggestive references. 90 minutes.
The rom-com “My Fake Boyfriend” follows Andrew (Keiynan Lonsdale), who can’t seem to quit the toxic boyfriend who has just dumped him. When Andrew’s friends (Dylan Sprouse and Sarah Hyland) try to help the two move on by creating fake social media accounts for Andrew’s perfect new boyfriend, “Cristiano,” the fake relationship goes viral. Meanwhile, Andrew meets a dream man in real life. R. Available on Amazon. Contains sexual material and crude language. 100 minutes.