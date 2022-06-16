New movies to stream this week: ‘Spiderhead’ and more

Based on a 2010 New Yorker short story by George Saunders, “Spiderhead” is a futuristic thriller starring Chris Hemsworth as Steve Abnesti, the director of an innovative penitentiary that doubles as a testing laboratory for drugs that control your emotions, with Miles Teller as his prize prisoner and guinea pig. The pharmaceuticals have some silly names: Laffodil for one that makes every dad joke sound hilarious (“What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese.”), Luvactin for an aphrodisiac, Verbaluce for an eloquence-enhancing serum, and Darkenfloxx for — well, maybe don’t take that one. When Teller’s Jeff starts to balk at some of Steve’s research methods, he finds his status in the cushy island sanctuary threatened, along with his relationship with a fellow convict (Jurnee Smollett). The film by Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”), working from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, retains Saunders’s veneer of dark humor, layered over a more serious satire of the modern impulse to pop a pill for everything. (Some of the drugs, however, have dubious purposes: Why would someone take — let alone make — a drug called Phobica, that makes you afraid of, say, a stapler?) But the film is suspenseful enough, and stylish. And the unresolved thought it leaves us with — that self-forgiveness is something we have to create ourselves — is a good one. R. Available on Netflix. Contains violence, coarse language and sex. 107 minutes. — M.O.