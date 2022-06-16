‘Midnight Cowboy’ still has that X factor

Placeholder while article actions load

There’s a grim scene toward end of James Leo Herlihy’s novel “Midnight Cowboy” in which Joe Buck, a male hustler working Times Square, brutally beats a hapless gay businessman in a cheap hotel room and steals $121 that Joe needs to take an ailing friend to Florida to escape a bitter cold New York City winter.

Director John Schlesinger, who made “Midnight Cowboy” into a feature film, struggled over whether to include the assault in the movie. Friends feared that the sordid scene would alienate viewers who had come to sympathize with Joe, played by newcomer Jon Voight, but wouldn’t stand for watching him commit such an act of raw violence. But Schlesinger chose to keep it in.

He ultimately was vindicated. “Midnight Cowboy,” released in 1969, became a critical success and box-office hit, still the only X-rated movie to win the Academy Award for best picture (though the rating was later changed to an R). It had brilliant star performances by Voight and Dustin Hoffman as Ratso Rizzo, Joe’s dying companion, plus a superb Oscar-winning screenplay and vibrant cinematography, costumes and soundtrack. But what made “Midnight Cowboy” stand out as the most groundbreaking movie of the New Hollywood era was Schlesinger’s uncompromising commitment to telling a difficult, often bleak story of two homeless men and embracing its same-sex themes and characters at a time when homophobia reigned as America’s default position even in liberal strongholds like New York City.

June 28 marks the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York — the birth of the modern gay liberation movement in America. But “Midnight Cowboy,” which premiered one month before the riots erupted, was itself a breakthrough moment in popular culture.

It depicts the misadventures of a handsome young Army veteran from Texas who comes to New York City to seek his fortune in the sex trade. The movie contains scenes of straight and gay sex, sadomasochism and prostitution, and it could never have been made under Hollywood’s old censorship system known as the Motion Picture Production Code, which banned “sex perversion” and “excessive and lustful kissing.” But by the time “Midnight Cowboy” was filmed, Hollywood was undergoing dramatic changes. The old genres like Westerns, musicals, romcoms and biblical epics were losing their appeal and Hollywood was desperate to attract younger, hipper and more affluent audiences. And so the studio heads had recently scrapped the Production Code and replaced it with a ratings system designed to allow for more adult stories, themes and language.

New frontiers were opening in other parts of popular culture — adult novels like Philip Roth’s “Portnoy’s Complaint,” John Updike’s “Couples” and Gore Vidal’s “Myra Breckinridge”; plays like “The Boys in the Band,” one of the first mainstream openly gay dramas, and the raucous sex revue “Oh! Calcutta!” The barbarians were breaking down the gates.

Jim Herlihy and John Schlesinger were men of great personal charm and charisma, and both led exuberantly gay lives among their peers. But publicly they remained in the closet. Herlihy said he hadn’t written “Midnight Cowboy” as a gay novel, and Schlesinger insisted he wasn’t making a gay movie. They said these things in large part because homosexuality was against the law in 49 of 50 states.

Gay characters took their first steps out of the closet in 1960s movies like Otto Preminger’s “Advise and Consent,” William Wyler’s “The Children’s Hour” and John Huston’s “Reflections in a Golden Eye” — but only in roles that depicted them as depraved, unhappy and self-destructive. Many wound up as murderers or suicides. “In the early 1960s, gays dropped like flies, usually by their own hand,” wrote Vito Russo in “The Celluloid Closet.”

New York, it turns out, is not Joe’s promised land. The city chews him up and spits him out and the bulk of the first half of the movie is hard lessons that Joe learns from predatory New Yorkers. An aging call girl, a pimply male high school student, a sexy but coldhearted society woman, the masochistic businessman from Chicago, they all take something from Joe — money or sex or his dumb gullibility — and they throw him away.

All except for Ratso, a tubercular, disabled con man. He starts out as just another parasite taking a bite out of Joe’s dwindling savings. But after conning Joe out of $20, Ratso invites him to stay in an abandoned slum apartment without heat or electricity, where Ratso is squatting. This isn’t an act of kindness; Ratso desperately needs someone to look after him as winter closes in and his consumptive lung disease worsens. And Joe is so broke he reluctantly accepts the offer.

These are God’s lonely men. They never become lovers; they’re really not even friends. But their desperate need for protection, warmth and someone to share their misery and vulnerability makes their partnership intimate and poignant.

New York coarsens Joe’s soul. But on the bus ride to Florida, he jettisons his fake cowboy outfit and buys summer clothes for himself and Ratso. It’s a symbolic act; Joe has come to understand that the only way he can truly connect with other people is to stop pretending. Maybe he’ll succeed; maybe he won’t. We simply don’t know.

As for the X rating — it wasn’t given to “Midnight Cowboy” by the Motion Picture Association’s ratings board, but was self-imposed by United Artists, after chairman Arthur Krim showed the movie to an esteemed New York psychiatrist. The shrink told Krim this was a dangerous movie that could influence young men to “choose the homosexual life.” But the rating helped draw young people eager to see Hoffman, a newly minted movie star and counterculture icon, in an X-rated movie.

Great movies can be a wonderful looking-glass into the past, and “Midnight Cowboy” poignantly captures the frenetic atmosphere and squalor of 1960s New York. But the movie is most enduring for its great big, beating heart. It is a portrait of loneliness and compassion “so rough and vivid,” wrote one film critic, “that it’s almost unbearable.”

A former Washington Post journalist, Glenn Frankel is author of “Shooting Midnight Cowboy: Art Sex, Loneliness, Liberation, and the Making of a Dark Classic.” He will answer questions after a screening of “Midnight Cowboy” on June 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the American Film Institute, 8633 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Md.

