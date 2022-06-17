What to watch with your kids: ‘Lightyear’ and more

Placeholder while article actions load

Lightyear (PG) Age 6+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Buzz origin story is exceptionally animated and inclusive. “Lightyear” is a Pixar-animated origin film for the character who inspired the Buzz Lightyear action figure from “Toy Story.” In the movie, space ranger Buzz (voice of Chris Evans), his crew and an entire spacecraft filled with people is marooned on an alien planet. Buzz’s attempts to get everyone home end up transporting him far into the future, where evil robots controlled by Emperor Zurg (James Brolin) have taken over the planet. Sci-fi and action violence includes chases and weapons-based fights with robots, Zurg and the planet’s pesky vines. Positive diverse representation includes a Black LGBTQ supporting character who discusses her partner (and later wife) in a way that makes it clear that everyone supports her identity and relationship. This is a milestone for Disney-Pixar, which has only hinted at this type of representation in previous films like “Finding Dory” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Teamwork, perseverance, empathy and courage are prominent themes, and the film encourages people to ask for help and value the talents others bring to the table. (100 minutes)

In theaters.

Brian and Charles (PG)

Age 10+

Warm comedy studies loneliness, celebrates quiet ingenuity.

“Brian and Charles” is a quirky British comedy about a lonely man who builds himself a robot friend. It has a lot of heart and a main character with an infectious, blissful outlook on life. Brian (David Earl) never gives up, and when things don’t go his way — which is the majority of the time — he’s always able to pick himself up and try again. He’s also brave, standing up to those who bully others, and demonstrates humility, perseverance and ingenuity. The film can be a little sad at times, and the scenes that deal with bullying can be a bit intense. But there are also slapstick-like scenes. Language is mild (“bloody,” “prat”), and there’s a small peck on the cheek. Characters occasionally smoke cigarettes. (90 minutes)

In theaters.

Family Reboot (TV-Y7)

Streaming

Age 8+

Families connect — with help — in upbeat reality show.

“Family Reboot” is a reality show that focuses on helping families reconnect. Parents and kids are instructed to put all of their electronic devices (cellphones, tablets, laptops, etc.) in a bag so that they can’t access them during their “journey.” The diverse group of featured families includes military veterans and those who’ve survived traumatic situations (one father was a first responder on 9/11). Emotional issues are addressed in a group setting, including siblings growing apart, parents working too much and families not spending enough time together without distractions. Adoption is discussed. Language includes “damn.” (Six 25-minute episodes)

Available on Disney Plus

Father of the Bride (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 13+

More dramatic Miami-set remake has swearing, drinking

“Father of the Bride” — like the 1950 and 1991 versions — is based on the novel by Edward Streeter. But it moves the action from the suburbs to Miami and centers on Cuban American and Mexican characters played by the likes of Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan. Characters discuss immigration, as well as stereotypes and misconceptions about their cultures. Family is a priority, and the film shows how parents’ relationships and values have a direct influence on their children, even as times change and values evolve. The two central families are both extremely wealthy. Adults drink, sometimes to excess, and smoke cigars. There’s kissing, flirting, discussion of a woman sleeping with her fiance before marriage and scenes in a strip club where women dance in short shorts. Language includes “s---,” “hell,” “freaking,” “pee,” “God” and some swearing in Spanish. (117 minutes)

Available on HBO Max.

