New movies to stream this week: ‘The Man From Toronto’ and more

Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart star in “The Man From Toronto,” a violent and fitfully amusing buddy comedy/action flick about a hapless nobody from Yorktown, Pa., named Teddy (Hart) who, while vacationing with his wife (Jasmine Mathews) in Onancock, Va., is somehow mistaken for Harrelson’s character: a sort of assassin/torturer who carries out nasty assignments for a mysterious handler (Ellen Barkin). The geography-heavy plot — in which Teddy and “Toronto” are forced to work together, despite profound temperamental differences — globe-trots from the aforementioned locales to Utah, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Minnesota, in an adventure that has something to do with a Venezuelan colonel, a bomb and a severed thumb in an empty bag of red-hot cheese puffs. It’s a simple-minded exercise in action filmmaking, the kind of thing bored teens might enjoy, or maybe just fans of Hart, who is actually pretty funny in the several scenes in which he has to pretend to be a ruthless operative. And there’s just enough chemistry between the two stars to keep things from derailing, if not to guarantee “The Man From Toronto 2.” PG-13. Available on Netflix. Contains violence throughout, some strong language and suggestive material. 112 minutes.