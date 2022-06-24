What to watch with your kids: ‘Elvis’ and more

“Elvis” is writer-director Baz Luhrmann’s visually stylish musical biopic about the King of rock-and-roll. As told through the perspective of Elvis’s longtime manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), it spends a lot of time on Presley’s (Austin Butler) launch into superstardom, the business side of his time in the spotlight and his Vegas residency in his later years. Much of the rest of his life is breezed through, including his marriage to Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge) and his time in Hollywood. Teens may be surprised to learn that authorities found Elvis’s dance moves obscene; the movie also shows the racist attitudes of the 1950s and 1960s. Vices of all kinds — drinking, smoking, spending, gambling and drug use — bring different characters suffering and misfortune. Sex is suggested with shots of passionate kissing and lingerie-clad women in bed, and Priscilla walks around in a short nightie, revealing her butt cheeks. Elvis owns several guns and wields one while in an altered state; there’s also a riot at a concert, some medical emergencies, mourning and footage of historical assassinations. Language includes “goddamn,” “hell,” “s---” and one instance of “f---.” (159 minutes)