What to watch with your kids: ‘Elvis’ and more

In theaters.
Rise (PG)
Streaming
Age 10+
True story about overcoming odds has positive messages.
“Rise” is a fact-based Disney drama about an immigrant family from Nigeria that lives in very difficult, impoverished circumstances in Greece until their sons rise to become professional basketball players in the U.S. Along the way, the family endures the stress of police raids and the constant threat of deportation. They experience racism in the form of taunts (“blackie”) and protests that look like they could turn violent. Through it all, they persevere and teach their kids positive values of putting family above self, working hard to earn success and having faith to get through hard times. (113 minutes)
Available on Disney Plus.
Trevor: The Musical (Unrated)
Streaming
Age 13+
Teen sexuality, slurs, suicide in filmed stage musical.
“Trevor: The Musical” is the filmed version of the same-named off-Broadway musical. It’s based on a short film that inspired the nonprofit organization the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention resource for LGBTQ+ youth. In the play, a middle-schooler (Holden Hagelberger) grapples with his sexuality and is bullied, teased and ostracized by his classmates, leading to attempted suicide. The boy also attempts at-home electroshock therapy in hopes of changing his brain and making himself “normal,” and his parents try to address his sexuality with the help of a priest. Name-calling and teasing includes terms like “wussy,” “fairy,” “freak,” “dumb” and “stupid,” as well as the slur “f-----.” There’s kissing and sexual innuendo, including about masturbation. A boy looks at his semen under a microscope. The story’s message is about embracing and supporting yourself and others. (114 minutes)
Available on Disney Plus.
Love & Gelato (TV-14)
Streaming
Age 13+
Book-based coming-of-age tale has grief, swearing.
“Love & Gelato” is a romantic coming-of-age dramedy based on Jenna Evans Welch’s best-selling YA novel. Raised by a single mother who’s recently died, a grieving and fearful high school graduate (Susanna Skaggs) travels to Italy before college. There she meets her mom’s best friends, learns her father’s identity, finds romance and grows out of her fears. Language includes one “f---” and a peppering of other words like “s---,” “p---k,” “penis,” “a--,” “hell,” “damn,” “b------, “b----,” “suck,” “screw,” “dork,” “dyke,” “slut” and more. Teens kiss and drink wine. (112 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
