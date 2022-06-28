Placeholder while article actions load

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars ) There’s something going around in Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou’s “Apples,” a poetic fable about grief, memory and identity. Part darkly funny, part heartbreaking, it’s set during a kind of epidemic of amnesia, in which people suddenly forget who they are and where they are going. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There are enough of them that the hospital where victims are taken has a special program for those who aren’t quickly claimed by worried relatives (who may themselves be stricken): The patients are set up in apartments, with ill-fitting secondhand clothing and a cassette player, on which they listen to daily instructions from a therapist that — gradually, and somewhat surreally — reintroduce them to life and maybe help them reconnect with a sense of their vanished personality, if not an entirely new one.

Ride a bike. Jump off a diving board. Go to a costume party, a nightclub. Flirt, have sex. Document everything with Polaroids. Befriend a dying person.

Hold on. That last one is a fairly advanced lesson. But it’s what the film’s unnamed protagonist (played by Aris Servetalis) eventually works his way up to, after waking up on a bus one night with no idea how he got there. Over the course of his therapy, he befriends a fellow amnesiac (Sofia Georgovassili).

But this isn’t exactly a love story. Nor is it exactly sci-fi, although it has a dystopian flavor, as if disconnected from the world we know by a matter of inches, not miles. It seems to be set in the here and now, but there are no cellphones, no social media to create the disposable memories that are so ubiquitous in our real world. If it seems odd that so many people leave home without identification — even, in the case of afflicted motorists, a driver’s license — well, “Apples,” which was written by Nikou with Stavros Raptis, is an odd and often inexplicable thing. Its title refers to the food that the main character eats constantly. Perhaps a buried sense memory?

His amnesia isn’t total. He can remember the name of his neighbor’s dog, how to bake a cake and the lyrics to “Sealed With a Kiss,” the oft-covered, mushy 1960s love song best recalled from Bobby Vinton’s version. He even, at one point, seems to accidentally remember his old apartment number before he forgets it again.

But it’s his brief relationship with a dying man in a hospital that triggers something inside him. This epidemic, it seems, is caused not by a zombie virus or alien spores, but loss. And when his protective shell of forgetting eventually cracks wide open, like a walnut, the memories — and the pain — flood back, in a way that’s achingly apparent, even on this deadpan actor’s face.

At times, “Apples” feels superficially slight, even — pardon me — forgettable. But Nikou, in his feature directorial debut after working as an assistant director on sets with such filmmakers as Yorgos Lanthimos (“Dogtooth”) and Richard Linklater (“Before Midnight”), has pulled off a neat little trick: He’s told a story that, for reasons that are more easily felt than explained, is hard to shake off.

Unrated. At Landmark’s E Street Cinema. Contains some mature thematic material and sexual references. In Greek with subtitles. 91 minutes.

