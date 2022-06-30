New movies to stream this week: ‘Accepted’ and more

The documentary “Accepted” centers on the T.M. Landry College Preparatory School, a small Louisiana school — with mostly Black and low-income students — that first became famous for its viral videos of students learning they had been accepted to college (many to Ivy League schools). Its second claim to (unwanted) fame was being the subject of a New York Times exposé that revealed the falsification of transcripts and accusations of physical and emotional abuse against Michael Landry, a businessman who founded the school in 2005 with his wife (and five students) in their kitchen. But Dan Chen’s film, which was already underway when the 2018 article came out, is not just about Landry’s initial success or the subsequent scandal. It also goes deeper, looking at issues of systemic racism that handicap minority students in the first place, highlighted by the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, in which some wealthy parents of college applicants, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, schemed and paid cash to get their kids into college. (One of the film’s subjects notes an irony: The deck must be really stacked against poor students of color when the very applicants to whom some prestigious colleges already seem to cater — White kids with money — can bribe their way in.) It might sound like a simple story, but it’s not. The title of “Accepted” has a double meaning, referring to both the college application process and the process of learning to accept yourself by finding a path to success that does not follow the head. Unrated. At AMC’s Tysons Corner 16 and Cinemark’s Egyptian 24 and XD. 91 minutes.