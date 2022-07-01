What to watch with your kids: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ and more

Placeholder while article actions load

Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) Age 6+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Origin story is a groovy ’70s adventure; slapstick violence. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is a “Despicable Me” prequel/origin story about how 11-year-old Gru (voice of Steve Carell) began his life of villainy. Young Gru has always admired the “Vicious 6” — the six most dangerous criminal masterminds in the world — and is thrilled when he’s asked to interview for an open spot on the team. When things go south, Gru ends up kidnapped, and his loyal Minions must work together to rescue him. As with the other titles in this franchise, you can expect peril, slapstick violence, explosions and destruction, as well as martial arts battles (and training), vehicle chases and fight sequences. In three separate scenes, glimpses of a Minion bottom or the top of Gru’s butt is visible. Gru is also shown in his villain underwear. Insults are infrequent but include “stupid,” “idiot,” “stupid idiot,” “tubby little punk” and “shut up.” Villainy is at the heart of this series, but the Minions do exhibit loyalty and teamwork as they work to save the brave (but young and naive) Gru. (87 minutes)

In theaters.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (PG)

Age 8+

Sweet, poignant mockumentary goes small to make big points.

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” is a sweet, poignant live-action/animated mockumentary based on the popular short films about a one-inch-tall anthropomorphic shell named Marcel (voice of Jenny Slate) that gained popularity on YouTube in the early 2010s. The story follows Marcel’s quest to find his long-lost family with the help of a human filmmaker. Characters deal with loss and express their grief; the shells face everyday perils like animals, heights and feet; and Marcel packs weapons (a nail and a match) when heading out into the world. But overall, this is a very mild, gentle film with strong messages about the importance of family, doing the right thing even when it’s hard and the transformative power of friendship. Language is limited to rare exclamations like “dang it” and “oh my God.” There’s a kissing reference, and a cork pops during a celebration. While the content is appropriate even for young elementary-schoolers, the film’s intentionally calm pace and focus on talk over action make it a better fit for tweens and up. (90 minutes)

In theaters.

Mr. Malcolm’s List (PG)

Age 10+

Costume drama has diverse cast, some smoking and drinking.

“Mr. Malcolm’s List” is a period costume romantic drama with very little iffy content (other than some social drinking and smoking) — think of it as “Bridgerton” lite. Set in the early 19th century, it centers on the wealthy Mr. Malcolm’s (Sopé Dìrísù) list of qualities that he requires in a wife. This idea plays into some stereotypes, but the movie also has strong female characters and a racially diverse cast. In addition to the brief scenes of drinking and smoking, there’s a bit of gambling. But overall, the film — which is based on Suzanne Allain’s novel of the same name — is generally light, entertaining and tame enough for tweens. (117 minutes)

In theaters.

Baymax! (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 5+

Lovable robot helps folks stay healthy in delightful show.

“Baymax!” is a spinoff of the movie “Big Hero 6.” The series centers on the titular robot (voiced by Scott Adsit), who’s designed to help people with their health problems. In the movie, he ended up being a superhero and going beyond his usual capacity, but here he finds the time to follow his calling. From helping an elderly woman overcome her fear of exercise to helping a tween manage her first period, Baymax uses his medical knowledge and remarkable empathy (for a giant inflatable robot, that is) to put his patients at ease. There are lots of goofy pratfalls and adventures, but no real violence or scares. Language includes “flippin’ ” and “butt.” Kids and parents alike will enjoy these short episodes that each teach a different lesson about living a healthy life. (Six 23-minute episodes)

Available on Disney Plus.

