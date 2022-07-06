That is the question that animates “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song,” Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine’s illuminating, if occasionally too obliging, documentary. Cohen fans who have gone from admiring his most famous song to bemoaning its transformation into fodder for people who don’t sing as much as listen to themselves sing most likely will miss more skepticism in a nearly two-hour movie that only obliquely considers how love for a piece of music can kill it as surely as the crassest record executive. It turns out that “Hallelujah” was the victim of both kinds of murder, first by notorious Columbia Records chief Walter Yetnikoff, who refused to release Cohen’s 1984 album “Various Positions” in the U.S., telling him, “We know you’re great, we just don’t know if you’re any good.” Although Cohen continued to perform the song, it didn’t find new life until it was covered, first by John Cale and then by singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley, whose lineage (he was the son of Tim Buckley) and early death in 1997 only added to his version’s mythic allure. When “Hallelujah” was used in the 2001 DreamWorks movie “Shrek,” whose soundtrack sold millions of copies, the jig was up: Cohen’s song, which he had taken several years to write, had gone from his own deeply personal spiritual and (depending on which version he was performing) sexual affirmation to millennial earworm and “American Idol” fodder.