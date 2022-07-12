Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the Jan. 6 hearings resume this week, they will advance what has become the must-see TV series of the summer: Compulsively watchable and DVR-ready, the proceedings of the House committee investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol have been expertly produced with a keen eye toward building suspense, audience engagement and relentless forward momentum.

Not surprisingly, the hearings have also exhibited some of the most time-honored tropes of classic cinema: Taking a page from Star Wars, they’ve maximized the benefits of serial storytelling, with callbacks to previous episodes and tantalizing previews of scenes to come. Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson’s opening remarks play like one of George Lucas’s opening crawls, bringing viewers up to speed on how much ammunition the Rebel Alliance has gathered in its fight against the Galactic Empire.

And they’ve obeyed a cardinal rule of moviemaking: Keep the villain off-screen as long as you can.

Lurking unseen during the hearings, former president Donald Trump might as well be the shark in “Jaws” or Keyser Söze in “The Usual Suspects,” his threat looming larger the longer we can’t see him. As witnesses to his lies, manipulations and shameless efforts to overthrow the 2020 election have come forward, what has emerged is less an evil mastermind than a petty, tyrannical bully, desperate to hold on to power at any cost. At varying points, Trump has resembled the Great and Powerful Oz, terrifying until he’s revealed to be a frightened little man. Or he’s shape-shifted into Orson Welles’s Harry Lime — the oily, amoral black marketeer at the center of the 1949 film noir “The Third Man.” Or a James Bond baddie throwing world-ending tantrums in some faraway lair.

Or maybe Logan Roy secreted away in a Manhattan penthouse or absconding on his private jet.

That’s the image purveyed by “Unprecedented,” Alex Holder’s three-hour documentary that premiered on Discovery Plus on Sunday. Holder, who testified before the House committee on June 23, goes out of his way to compare Trump and his children to the wealthy, entitled Roys, whose dysfunctional squabbling and dizzying ambition anchor HBO’s runaway hit “Succession.” Each episode of “Unprecedented” begins with swooping music reminiscent of Nicholas Britell’s magnificent “Succession” score, accompanying scratchy montages similar to the TV show’s enigmatic opening credits.

Its dramatic production values notwithstanding, “Unprecedented” doesn’t add much to the Trump canon. Rather, it repackages what we already know into a psycho-biographical Shiv-vs.-Kendall narrative of dynastic competition and generational trauma, following Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. on the 2020 campaign trail as they “audition” for their father’s approval, as one of the film’s talking heads puts it.

Trump himself is interviewed — Holder snagged his last sit-down at the White House — but, like his children, he avoids the subject of Jan. 6, calling it “a sad day” before seeking to justify the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. His followers were “angry from the standpoint of what happened in the election,” he explains, “because they’re smart, and they see.”

Compared with the explosive June 28 testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, “Unprecedented” lands with a fizzle and, finally, a shrug. And even with the former president right there on screen, he’s still a Trump-shaped hole — a hustler and showman devoid of moral character despite his children’s best efforts to sell him as “the people’s president” and staunch defender of law and order.

Those descriptions ring offensively hollow compared with the images conjured by U.S. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards during her stunning testimony at the committee’s first hearing on June 9, when she recalled slipping in people’s blood during the seditious attack on the Capitol, which she described as “a war scene.” Or Georgia election worker Shaye Moss recounting in chilling detail the death threats she received after being slimed by Trump through his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

The most lurid word-pictures so far have been brought to life by Hutchinson at the Jan. 6 committee’s two-hour cliffhanger in June: Few will forget her story of Trump literally fighting a member of his Secret Service detail in a black Suburban, or ketchup running down the Oval Office dining room wall like so much fake blood in a B-movie.

After Hutchinson wrapped up her testimony, Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney indicated that Trump’s literal power grab and his penchant for throwing White House china might have been McGuffins: The real aim of the surprise hearing became clear when she read threatening texts that could leave Trump and his associates vulnerable to charges of intimidating and tampering with witnesses. In a third-act twist, the action thriller “White House Down: Gimme the Steering Wheel” segued into the mob drama “Goodfellas,” as rebooted by Aaron Sorkin.

This week’s hearings promise to “connect the dots” between Trump and his legions of followers on the extremist right, who demanded and got from their idol the virulent form of fan service that Jan. 6 epitomized so bloodily. Once again, the Jan. 6 committee — using Trump’s template of politics-as-entertainment — can be counted on to dole out information carefully enough to keep the audience oriented and on edge. No doubt they will also serve up some memorable plot points, bombshells and — if Stephen K. Bannon’s potential agreement to testify is any indication — a few red herrings.

Meanwhile, the Trump-shaped hole at the story’s center will come more fully into focus as a monster willing to shred the Constitution and every other democratic norm in the name of narcissistic ego. It will be up to the audience (and perhaps the Justice Department) to decide whether this country can afford to greenlight a sequel.

