StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline StarOutline ( 1.5 stars ) I really wanted to like “Both Sides of the Blade.” And believe me: For a little while, I did. The latest film from French filmmaker Claire Denis — whose résumé can be hit (“Beau Travail”) or miss (“High Life”) — revolves around a straightforward love triangle. Sara (the incomparable Juliette Binoche) is a radio journalist who lives in Paris with Jean (Vincent Lindon), an ex-con who is struggling to get back on his feet. After a decade together, they are still madly in love. How do we know this? From the wordless opening montage, in which the camera of cinematographer Eric Gautier swirls, intoxicatedly, around Sara and Jean as they splash and swim and kiss and canoodle in the impossibly crystal-clear waters of an otherwise empty beach.

The whole thing looks like an ad for cologne.

When they return from vacation to reality, Sara’s former lover and Jean’s best friend, François (Grégoire Colin), suddenly shows up, offering Jean a job at the sports management agency he’s starting — and Sara an opportunity to pick things up where they left off when he dumped her 10 years ago and disappeared. “When you love someone, it never really goes away,” she says.

Oh, really? Maybe in the 16th arrondissement, it doesn’t.

The emotional and sexual complications of the ensuing story, adapted by Denis and Christine Angot from Angot’s novel “Un Tournant de la Vie,” are intriguing and occasionally defy cliche. The acting across the board is impeccable and visceral, with Gautier often seeming to insert his lens, uncomfortably, into the middle of an argument or a bedroom tryst.

But “Both Sides of the Blade” can also feel like it’s not set in the real world. To be sure, the reality of the pandemic helps ground the film (as well as serving as a central metaphor for something infectious and unavoidable). Nearly everyone wears masks, as the film was shot during Parisian lockdowns and other restrictions. And conversations about racial inequity simmer, with a real-life awkwardness, in subplots: in an interview Sara conducts, and in a conversation Jean has with his mixed-race teenage son from a previous marriage (Issa Perica), who has been expelled from school.

“A film is like a house,” Denis says in an interview accompanying the movie’s press material. But “Blade” too often feels like, well, a house of cards, more interested in driving a metaphor home than verisimilitude. Nowhere is this more apparent than in a scene, late in the film, in which a character — otherwise highly accomplished and savvy — drops a cellphone into a full bathtub, accidentally deleting all its data: phone numbers, addresses, texts, emails, photos. There’s nothing that can be done, according to the tech-support guy at the phone store, who, inexplicably — and, frankly, implausibly — never once inquires about whether the phone has been backed up, in an effort, I suppose, to make a point about memory and loss and starting over and the inability to hold onto things we cherish and love.

All of which made me want to scream out loud at the screen, “Dear god in heaven, has no one in this movie ever heard of the cloud?”

Unrated. At the AFI Silver. Contains coarse language, nudity, sex, sensuality and smoking. In French with subtitles. 116 minutes.

