What to watch with your kids: ‘Paws of Fury’ and more

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (PG) Age 7+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Familiar adventure centers rude humor, slapstick violence. “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” is an animated comic adventure loosely based on Mel Brooks’s 1974 comedy “Blazing Saddles.” Hank (voice of Michael Cera) is a dog who wants nothing more than to become a samurai, even though that honor is always bestowed upon cats. He ends up assigned to defend an all-cat village and convinces a retired samurai named Jimbo (Samuel L. Jackson) to become his mentor. The adventure is mostly appropriate for families with younger kids but does include lots of martial-arts-based cartoon violence — some of it with weapons. There’s also rude and potty humor (jokes about flatulence, burping, butts, spaying and neutering) and insult language (“idiot,” “imbecile,” “dimwits,” “suck,” etc.). One line, “mother cocker spaniel,” sounds a bit like Jackson’s infamous cursing. Catnip is depicted as an addictive substance that can be abused, and a major character is portrayed as being dependent on it. Although the movie isn’t educational in nature, its themes encourage courage, empathy and teamwork, as well as tolerance and acceptance. (102 minutes)

In theaters.

Where the Crawdads Sing (PG-13)

Age 14+

Standout performances in uneven, trauma-filled adaptation.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” is a romantic mystery/drama based on Delia Owens’s best-selling 2018 novel. It’s set in the coastal marshes of 1950s-1960s North Carolina, where young Kya is dubbed “Marsh Girl” because she lives in near-complete isolation. As a young adult, Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who doesn’t trust the nearby townspeople, is accused of murder. Like the book, the film deals with heavy subjects, including child abandonment, domestic abuse and sexual assault. The language is largely insults and uses of “damn” or “goddamn”; a White man also calls a Black man “boy.” Violent scenes involve disturbing acts of intimate partner abuse, child abuse and sexual assault. A character is alcohol-dependent and has an unspecified mental health condition. Kya experiences two pivotal romantic relationships, both of which include kissing and love scenes. The movie’s depiction of two Black characters, while better than the book’s, still plays into the “magical Negro” cliche, in which a character of color exists only to help a White main character. Issues related to trauma and isolation are threaded throughout the story, but so are the importance of nature, conservation and education, giving parents and teens plenty to talk about after watching. (125 minutes)

In theaters.

The Deer King (R)

Age 14+

Beautifully drawn anime has bloody violence, complex story.

“The Deer King” is a mystical fantasy anime film about an ancient people trying to survive a pandemic spread by infected wolves. It’s the directorial debut of Masashi Ando, the animation director of “Princess Mononoke,” and is similar to that classic in both story and animation style. There are scenes of intense, bloody violence: Expect dog attacks, flying arrows that hit their targets, a limb being sliced off and stacks of dead bodies. A child is frequently in peril, and there’s quite a bit of sword use and snapping animal jaws. Language is infrequent but includes insults and a use of “damn.” Adults drink an unspecified substance out of indistinct bottles. The story can sometimes be a bit challenging to follow, especially for those watching the English-subtitled version, which uses terminology that may not be immediately familiar to all viewers. What comes through loud and clear, though, are themes of courage and perseverance, as well as the movie’s message that the loving bond between a parent and a child has nothing to do with sharing blood. Note: The film’s true ending comes after the credits. (113 minutes)

In theaters.

Persuasion (PG)

Streaming

Age 10+

Diverse but muddled adaptation has drinking, mild innuendo.

“Persuasion” is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s final completed novel that aims for a more modern feel than previous versions. Characters of color are featured in lead roles, which isn’t typical for films set in early-19th-century upper-class England. Plus, main character Anne (Dakota Johnson) is positioned as a feminist who spars intellectually with men and stands up for women’s rights. The movie also has a few mature elements. Expect flirting, kissing and innuendo. Adults, including Anne, drink. A boy injures his arm and has to be carried home crying. A woman falls, hits her head and gets a serious concussion that takes months to heal. (109 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

