What to watch with your kids: ‘Nope’ and more

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nope (R) Age 16+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Brilliantly crafted sci-fi horror tale has gore, swearing. “Nope” is a horror/sci-fi comedy from writer-director Jordan Peele about humans and their fraught relationships with other species. It may not live up to Peele’s previous films “Get Out” or “Us” in terms of cultural impact, but it’s a diverse, well-made, spectacularly entertaining movie that’s highly recommended for mature horror fans. Be ready for some shocking violence: A blood-covered chimp goes on a rampage, pummeling a young girl off-screen and threatening a young boy. A character is killed after a projectile hits him in the eye in a pretty gory way. There’s lots of blood overall: smears, spurts and raining on a house, pouring down the windows. You can also expect disturbing noises, scary stuff and jump scares. Language includes many uses of “f---” and “s---” and more. Characters vape, smoke pot and drink. Alongside the horror elements are themes related to teamwork, inclusiveness and problem-solving in the face of impossible odds. (131 minutes)

In theaters.

Zombies 3 (TV-G)

Streaming

Age 8+

Positive messages, diversity in fun, campy sequel.

Advertisement

“Zombies 3” continues the franchise’s message of accepting others, differences and all. The film is wholesome, with dancing and singing, emerging feelings, minimal kissing, no strong language and violence that’s not meant to be very scary. Zombies wear “Z-packs” that infuse their veins with blood and give them powers; they can sometimes turn into monsters. Werewolves howl and snarl at times, baring their claws, with their eyes turning a creepy yellow. In terms of representation, a character who uses “they” pronouns has crushes on both a boy and a girl, and lead characters of diverse races treat each other with empathy and kindness — their motto is, “We are better together.” One character will be the first of his species to go to college and thus open that path for others. The movie has environmental messages about saving planets from destruction and pollution. (90 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Anything’s Possible (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 14+

Trans girl comes into her own; language, drinking.

Advertisement

“Anything’s Possible” makes the point that surviving high school is difficult for everyone — and even more so for trans students. The film presents suburban upper-middle-class parents and kids learning about different ways of being authentic, accepting differences and experiencing love. Some students hurtfully refer to being trans as a mental disease, while others fully support their trans classmates. A boy tells his trans girlfriend that he’s attracted to “all” of her. A girl says she was assaulted but later admits it was a false accusation. Two former best friends get into a fistfight. Language includes “f---,” “s---,” “b----,” “d--k,” “a--,” “hell” and “suck off.” Teens drink alcohol. (95 minutes)

Available on Amazon.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (16+)

Streaming

Age 15+

Y.A. romance turned show is sweet, summery, totally relatable.

Advertisement

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is based on the same-named book by Jenny Han. Like the book, the show is primarily concerned with romance, especially a love triangle between a teen girl and two brothers. Expect lots of talk of boyfriends and girlfriends, flirting, dating and kissing. Dialogue can sometimes veer toward the frank, like when one girl teasingly calls another a “dirty little slut” for wanting a “hot make-out session.” Adults are also involved in romantic complications, with a recently divorced woman meeting someone she becomes interested in. In several scenes, characters smoke pot alone or share a joint; characters also drink at parties, and it’s not always clear whether all the drinkers are of legal age. Characters drink too much, slur their words and act sloppy. Several main characters are of Asian heritage, though that isn’t mentioned as frequently as their relatively poor financial status in the wealthy beach town they visit. Cursing includes “f---,” “s---” and “a--hole.” A young girl is at the center of the action; her romantic and sexual maturation reads as realistic and moving instead of exploitative. (Seven roughly 45- minute episodes)

Available on Amazon.

Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsense.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.

GiftOutline Gift Article