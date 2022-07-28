New movies to stream this week: ‘Not Okay’ and more

There’s a content advisory at the start of “Not Okay,” a mildly amusing satire of influencer culture and, as articulated by its young protagonist, the desire “to be noticed so badly that it doesn’t matter how”: “This film contains flashing lights, themes of trauma and an unlikable female protagonist.” And all that is true. But the unlikability of Zoey Deutch’s Danni Sanders — a shallow, aspiring New York writer who gets a comeuppance after pretending to have witnessed and survived a terrorist bombing in Paris simply to garner social media “likes” — is not so severe as to require the (presumably tongue-in-cheek) warning. Yes, Danni is a massive jerk, but Deutch (“The Outfit”) allows us to imagine what might have driven her character to such an extreme. (She’s 27 and virtually invisible at the magazine she works for, called, appropriately enough, Depravity). Trivializing the real trauma suffered by the members of a support group Danni joins — including Mia Isaac’s Rowan, a high-schooler who lost her sister to a school shooting — makes Danni an unlikable person, to be sure. But she’s still less annoying than, say, her co-worker Colin (a deliciously vapid and superficial Dylan O’Brien, with a bleach-blond buzz cut). The movie, which is organized into chapters, ends with one titled, “I don’t get a redemption arc.” It’s a disclaimer that I must say put a smile on my face. R. Available on Hulu. Contains strong language throughout, drug use and some sexuality. 102 minutes.