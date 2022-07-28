New movies to stream this week: ‘Not Okay’ and more

There’s a content advisory at the start of “Not Okay,” a mildly amusing satire of influencer culture and, as articulated by its young protagonist, the desire “to be noticed so badly that it doesn’t matter how”: “This film contains flashing lights, themes of trauma and an unlikable female protagonist.” And all that is true. But the unlikability of Zoey Deutch’s Danni Sanders — a shallow, aspiring New York writer who gets a comeuppance after pretending to have witnessed and survived a terrorist bombing in Paris simply to garner social media “likes” — is not so severe as to require the (presumably tongue-in-cheek) warning. Yes, Danni is a massive jerk, but Deutch (“The Outfit”) allows us to imagine what might have driven her character to such an extreme. (She’s 27 and virtually invisible at the magazine she works for, called, appropriately enough, Depravity). Trivializing the real trauma suffered by the members of a support group Danni joins — including Mia Isaac’s Rowan, a high-schooler who lost her sister to a school shooting — makes Danni an unlikable person, to be sure. But she’s still less annoying than, say, her co-worker Colin (a deliciously vapid and superficial Dylan O’Brien, with a bleach-blond buzz cut). The movie, which is organized into chapters, ends with one titled, “I don’t get a redemption arc.” It’s a disclaimer that I must say put a smile on my face. R. Available on Hulu. Contains strong language throughout, drug use and some sexuality. 102 minutes.
Also streaming
Katie Holmes and Jim Sturgess play strangers who are thrown together when they each discover that they have accidentally double-booked the same Airbnb rental as a pandemic getaway in “Alone Together.” The New York Times calls the film — set during March 2020 and written and directed by Holmes — a “quiet achievement: a film that isn’t running from reality.” R. Available on demand. Contains strong language. 98 minutes.
When a 58-year-old man (Brett Cullen) is diagnosed with early-onset dementia in “It Snows All the Time,” his wife (Lesley Ann Warren) and children (Erich Hover, Sterling Knight and filmmaker Jay Giannone) come together to decide what to do. Unrated. Available on demand. 90 minutes.
The final screen appearance of Danny Aiello, “One Moment” tells the story of middle-aged siblings (Frankie Ingrassia, Sal Rendino and Adria Tennor) who are struggling to manage their lives while taking care of their stubborn, aging father (Aiello). Unrated. Available on Apple TV Plus, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, DirecTV and other on-demand platforms. 113 minutes.
In the human-trafficking thriller “Paradise Highway,” Juliette Binoche plays a truck driver who agrees to transport a little girl (Hala Finley) to save her brother (Frank Grillo) from a deadly prison gang. Morgan Freeman is the dogged FBI agent on her trail. R. Available on demand. Contains strong language throughout and some violence. 115 minutes.
In the romantic drama “Purple Hearts,” after a third-generation Marine (Nicholas Galitzine) and an aspiring singer (Sofia Carson) enter into a marriage of convenience, his wartime injury causes the transactional nature of the union to become something deeper. TV-14. Available on Netflix. 122 minutes.