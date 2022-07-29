The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

What to watch with your kids: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ and more

Here’s what parents need to know

By
July 29, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
Krypto (voice of Dwayne Johnson), left, and Superman (John Krasinski) in “DC League of Super-Pets.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Comment
DC League of Super-Pets (PG)

Age 6+

Furry cartoon superhero actioner is funny, cute; rude humor.

DC League of Super-Pets” is an animated comedy about Superman’s dog, Krypto (voiced by Dwayne Johnson), who’s worried about losing “best friend” status to Lois Lane. Expect animated fantasy violence and danger — crashing through ceilings, explosions, characters getting hit by a car, etc. But these scenes are quickly resolved with jokes and visual proof that no one is really injured. A turtle named Merton (Natasha Lyonne) is a bit spicy for this otherwise family-friendly film, using profanity (which is bleeped out) and on the prowl for love, with some innuendo-laced jokes. There are also jokes about dog poop, insult words (“dorks,” “losers”), a kiss and a reference to Lois staying overnight at Superman’s house. The film’s overall message — that love is self-sacrificing — may require parental explanation for kids to really get it. More likely to hit home are themes of courage and teamwork and the secondary message that if you choose to adopt and love a pet, it will love you forever. Superhero characterizations and voice actors are diverse in terms of gender, race, age and body size/shape. (100 minutes)

In theaters.

Amber Brown (TV-G)

Streaming

Age 8+

Book star comes to life in impactful and emotional show.

Amber Brown” is a coming-of-age series produced by Bonnie Hunt (“Cheaper by the Dozen). Inspired by Paula Danziger’s popular same-named book series, the show follows 11-year-old Amber (Carsyn Rose) as she navigates some of life’s most difficult challenges. The series is mainly live-action but frequently includes animations to express Amber’s emotions. Themes include embracing your individuality, expressing yourself honestly and friendship. The show’s all-star cast, including Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Michael Yo, tackles difficult and important subjects that kid viewers can take lots of lessons from. (10 25-minute episodes)

Available on Apple TV Plus.

Paper Girls (16+)

Streaming

Age 14+

Suspenseful time-travel tale has violence, strong language.

Paper Girls” is a suspenseful sci-fi series based on the same-named comic book about the time-traveling adventures of four 12-year-old newspaper delivery girls in the late 1980s. It has lots of strong language, including “f---,” “s---,” “a--hole,” and “b-----s,” as well as racist slurs. There’s also violence: Characters are frequently in peril, a teen wields a gun and shoots another character, someone uses a hockey stick to kill an enemy and there’s lots of futuristic sci-fi weapon use. That said, it’s also a story of loyalty and friendship, with positive messages about valuing differences. (Eight 35-minute episodes)

Available on Amazon.

The Gray Man (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 14+

Spy flick has violent action, standard storyline.

The Gray Man” is a secret agent action/thriller movie starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as men who get caught up in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game. There’s lots of violence and references to violence. Scenes include torture, body horror, gun violence, explosions and domestic violence. While characters demonstrate perseverance, courage and integrity, the movie could also be seen as romanticizing a violent lifestyle. Characters use strong language (“f---,” “s---” and more). (129 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsense.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.

