What to watch with your kids: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ and more

“DC League of Super-Pets” is an animated comedy about Superman’s dog, Krypto (voiced by Dwayne Johnson), who’s worried about losing “best friend” status to Lois Lane. Expect animated fantasy violence and danger — crashing through ceilings, explosions, characters getting hit by a car, etc. But these scenes are quickly resolved with jokes and visual proof that no one is really injured. A turtle named Merton (Natasha Lyonne) is a bit spicy for this otherwise family-friendly film, using profanity (which is bleeped out) and on the prowl for love, with some innuendo-laced jokes. There are also jokes about dog poop, insult words (“dorks,” “losers”), a kiss and a reference to Lois staying overnight at Superman’s house. The film’s overall message — that love is self-sacrificing — may require parental explanation for kids to really get it. More likely to hit home are themes of courage and teamwork and the secondary message that if you choose to adopt and love a pet, it will love you forever. Superhero characterizations and voice actors are diverse in terms of gender, race, age and body size/shape. (100 minutes)