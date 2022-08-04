New movies to stream this week: ‘Prey’ and more

The seventh movie in the Predator franchise (if you count the two Alien vs. Predator crossovers), “Prey” is a little bit different: It’s set not in the future, but in September 1719, in the Great Plains of North America, and it centers on a young Comanche woman (Amber Midthunder) as the heroine. Midthunder’s Naru enlivens the female-empowerment plot, in which her character is mocked by her fellow tribespeople for wanting to do something other than cook. (She’s a great tracker, is handy with an ax and knows herbal medicine.) When a representative from the earlier films’ race of extraterrestrial hunters (Dane DiLiegro) lands in her backyard — equipped with his (its?) now-familiar dreadlocks, helmet, buglike mandible, heat vision, retractable wrist blades and chameleon-like cloaking technology that turns all that into something resembling lethal walking gelatin — Naru decides to go on the hunt. “You want to hunt something that’s hunting you?” her brother Taabe (Dakota Beavers) asks incredulously. Why, yes. Yes, she does. It’s not a new story at this point by any means, but director Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane”), working from a script by TV writer Patrick Aison (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”), keeps things moving. Meaning: The story is constantly on the go, not emotionally compelling. And that’s just enough for this sort of thing. R. Available on Hulu. Contains strong, bloody violence. In English and some Comanche without subtitles. 120 minutes.
Also streaming
“Anaïs in Love” is a French drama about a young woman (Anaïs Demoustier) and her “winding voyage toward self-discovery,” according to the New York Times. Although the protagonist at first may try your patience, according to the Times, it isn’t necessary to like Anaïs. “What’s crucial is that you stick with her, that you listen to what she says and doesn’t say, that you look beneath the skittishness to get a handle on what drives this woman — that you see her for who she is.” Unrated. Available on Apple TV Plus, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, DirecTV and other on-demand platforms. In French with subtitles. 98 minutes.
Telling the story of the 2018 Thai cave rescue using reconstructions and news footage of the event, “Cave Rescue” is a reedited version of a movie called “The Cave,” which was originally released in Thailand in 2019. The new version of the film, which includes footage shot at the original locations, also features appearances by several people involved in the rescue, including Irish cave diver Jim Warny. PG-13. Available on demand. Contains some strong language. 100 minutes.
“Gone in the Night” stars Winona Ryder and John Gallagher Jr. as a couple who check in at their rental cabin in the woods, only to discover that the remote getaway has been double-booked by a mysterious young couple (Owen Teague and Brianne Tju). When Gallagher’s character goes missing, according to Variety, “What at first looks like a standard missing-person suspense tale turns out to have a more complicated agenda — but it is so haphazardly advanced and clumsily articulated, the film itself seems to be fumbling around for a cohering structure or mood.” R. Available on demand. Contains strong language throughout and brief bloody images. 90 minutes.
Robert Patrick and Nick Stahl, both veterans of the Terminator movie franchise, star in “What Josiah Saw,” a film about the reunion of a damaged family at a remote farmhouse. About this “sharp, sleazy sluice of Southern Gothic horror,” the Guardian writes that it has “a stubborn, almost literary feel for character that accumulates a baleful momentum by the time the finale hits.” Unrated. Available on Shudder. 120 minutes.