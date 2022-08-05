What to watch with your kids: ‘Luck’ and more

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Easter Sunday (PG-13) Age 13+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Joyous, inclusive comedy has some violence, strong language. “Easter Sunday” is a sweet, inclusive comedy about a Filipino American named Joe (stand-up comic Jo Koy) who’s bringing his son to his family’s Easter dinner celebration — and facing all manner of chaos in the process. Expect some violence, including guns/shooting, knives and other weapons, brief punching and fighting, and a teen boy getting shoved up against the wall, as well as violent dialogue. There’s also sex-related dialogue, a romance between teens, and characters being patted affectionately on the bottom. Language includes occasional uses of “s---,” “a--,” “b----,” “d---,” “hell,” “loser” and “suck.” Characters talk about drinking and driving and have wine with dinner. A character performs in a Budweiser TV ad, which is referenced many times. (96 minutes)

In theaters.

Luck (G)

Streaming and in theaters

Age 5+

Colorful, charming animated tale has positive messages.

“Luck” is an animated film about Sam (voice of Eva Noblezada), the unluckiest person in the world. She accidentally travels to the land of Luck and learns positive lessons about overcoming challenges and managing disappointments. Characters face dangers and scary-looking monsters, but they always emerge unscathed. They demonstrate empathy and perseverance and discover that family is who you make it. There are some emotional scenes involving young children who are hoping to be adopted and end up disappointed. Characters use very mild taunts (“blabbermouth”), there’s a “poop” research center and a few scenes take place in a (juice) bar. (105 minutes)

Available on Apple TV Plus; also opening at the Cinemark Fairfax Corner 14.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (TV-Y7)

Streaming

Age 8+

Action-packed animated tale has lots of peril, violence.

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” is an animated sci-fi movie. It’s based on the “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series and is part of the long-standing TMNT franchise, which is known for its action and cartoon violence. The Turtles use samurai swords and martial arts weapons. And the villains — this time, an alien species called the Krang — are creepy, brainlike creatures with tentacles that can possess others and turn them into their minions, which could be scary for some kids. Some injuries linger, such as bruising or dark spots of blood. Main characters are injured and, in one early timeline, even die. Language includes phrases such as “bada--,” “butts kicked,” and “oh, God.” The four brothers do work through their character flaws and come together to be heroes, and the movie’s themes include hope, teamwork and not giving up. (82 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Thirteen Lives (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 11+

Teamwork, ingenuity shine in excellent, intense true story.

“Thirteen Lives,” directed by Ron Howard, recounts the true events of the against-all-odds rescue of a boys’ soccer team from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018. Just as it was in real life, the peril is intense, so you’ll probably want to let kids know ahead of watching that the boys survive. But one diver does perish, and his drowning is shown on camera. Like the 2021 documentary about the same events, “The Rescue,” this film depicts teamwork and striking bravery. Every person in the movie is portrayed as a hero or role model, working through communication barriers and cultural differences to come up with a solution. There are many positive takeaways, including the idea that pulling off the impossible comes from combining a range of knowledge and skills. Specifically, viewers are likely to gain an appreciation for geology and engineering. Expect to see a couple of adults smoking, and kids are given sedatives and ketamine through needles and pills without parental consent. Language isn’t frequent but includes “s---” and “a--.” (147 minutes)

Available on Amazon.

